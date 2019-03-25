Flights to Multan airport resume after early morning suspension of operations

Flights to the Multan International Airport resumed on Monday morning hours after they were suspended due to "operational reasons".

Flight operations at the airport were suspended around 2:25am, a statement issued by the airport's spokesperson said, explaining that the runway had to be shut down due to "operational reasons".

Flights that were to land in Multan were diverted to Karachi and Lahore, he said.

Operations resumed at 8am, some 6.5 hours after they were suspended. A Jeddah-bound flight departed as per schedule once regular operations resumed.