Karachi-Dargai train service to be restored soon: Railways minister

MARDAN/BATKHELA: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Sunday that government would restore train service from Dargai to Karachi soon.

He inaugurated safari train service from Nowshera to Mardan and Dargai to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He travelled in the safari train from Nowshera to Mardan, Takhbhai and Dargai along with relevant staff.

Senior Provincial Minister Mohammad Atif Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, MNA Mujahid Khan and MPAs Zahir Shah Toru, Abdus Salam Afridi and Ifikhar Ali Mashwani were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that remains of Buddhists monastery in Takhbahi were included in the World Heritage List that’s why government was taking steps to attract foreign tourists.

He said that government would soon restore train service from Dargai to Karachi on the said railway track. “We are going to grow trees and gardens on both sides of the railway track,” he added.

The federal minister said that they had planned to launch work next month on ML-1for which 1,700 kilometres long tack would be laid from Peshawar to Karachi. He added that train would travel on the track with the speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

He said that they were demolishing some parts of mountains in Gujar Khan and Jhelum to construct 69 kilometres strait railway route. After that, he said, train journey from Rawalpindi to Lahore would reduce to two hours.

The minister said that they were taking steps to launch three new train services from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces. He announced to hand over four steam engines to provincial government. The provincial government would pay salaries of staff and bear other expenditures.

The minister said that railway could play a pivotal role in ending pollution. He said that Rs10 billion target of revenue was set for railways.

He added Rs4 billion revenue was generated and the remaining Rs6 billion would be generated in the remaining period.

He said that steps were being taken to remove all encroachments from the railway track. He said that government would provide train to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the train march. “We were denied the same facility when PTI wanted to launch train march,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2019