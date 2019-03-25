Woman, kept in chains for days and tortured by husband, rescued in Sahiwal

A woman who had been tied with chains for several weeks and allegedly tortured by her husband was rescued by police in Sahiwal on Sunday.

Police said the suspect had allegedly kept his wife locked up at their residence in the Sheeran Wali Gali neighbourhood for at least 20 days. Police were alerted by neighbourhood residents and a team from Ghalla Mandi police station was dispatched to recover the woman.

TV footage showed the woman sitting on the floor of a room handcuffed and with her shackled feet connected to a wall with a chain.

"My husband and in-laws used to tie me up and beat me," the woman told police after her rescue.

Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him under Section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code in the evening.

According to initial reports by police, the man had chained his wife up "on the pretext of her being possessed by demons" and would regularly beat her up brutally. He had also taken their two children away from her, including a breastfed baby.

Police initially suggested that the woman was of an unsound mind and had previously attempted suicide, however, the woman refuted this impression in her statement.

The rescued woman is currently in police custody.

Investigation officer Afzal Gill told DawnNewsTV that the woman will be presented in the court of a magistrate tomorrow who will determine whether she requires mental healthcare.

Her children presently live with her husband's family. Police have also arrested the suspect's brother.