Ton-up Rizwan guides Pakistan to 284-7 against Australia in second ODI
Wicket-keeping batsman Mohammad Rizwan hit a maiden hundred to guide Pakistan to 284-7 in the second one-day international against Australia in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.
The 30-year-old knocked 11 boundaries in his 115 total as Pakistan — who won the toss and batted — once again failed to crack the 300-mark on a flat Sharjah stadium pitch.
Rizwan, only playing because regular keeper and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been rested for the series — added 52 for the third wicket with Haris Sohail (34) and an invaluable 127 for the fifth wicket with stand-in captain Shoaib Malik.
Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first game, played at the same venue, by eight wickets on Friday.
Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq without scoring off the fifth ball of the innings from fast bowler Jhye Richardson.
Shan Masood (19) and Sohail — who scored his maiden hundred in the first game on Friday — took the total to 35 when Richardson struck again, getting Masood caught at short mid-wicket.
But Richardson took 2-16 in his five overs and fell awkwardly in the outfield and left the field in the 11th over. Initial reports suggests he dislocated his shoulder and is doubtful for the remaining three matches. Rizwan, though, lifted Pakistan after Umar Akaml fell for 16, caught off spinner Nathan Lyon.
Rizwan improved on his previous best of 75 not out, against Zimbabwe at Harare four years ago and completed his hundred with a single off 114 balls. He fell to Nathan Coulter-Nile to a boundary catch. Nile finished with 2-52.
Malik also smashed three boundaries and a six before falling in the 45th over.
Pakistan replaced experienced fast bowler Mohammad Amir with rookie Mohammad Hasnain for his first match while Australia remained unchanged.
Rookie fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, aged 18 years and 353 days, was handed his first ODI cap after he was selected for the series on the back of good showing in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.
Hasnain replaced fast bowler Mohammad Amir.
Malik had earlier said that he hopes his bowlers will get early Australia wickets to help them level the series.
The remaining matches are in Abu Dhabi (March 27) and Dubai (March 29 and 31).
Teams
Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Shan Masood, Umar Akmal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Ahsan Raza (PAK), Tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Best of luck to the green caps.
A big challenge for the greenshirts to level the series.
Australian team is too good for this Pakistani side, however my best wishes are always with Pakistan.
Another loss on the cars...suppose to be testing squad......shaoiab wons toos and bats again! Why? After loosing comprehensively innfirst ODI you would think you would bowl first...as I said I am not convinced about his captaincy or his batting? We still need to win matches of wining habit is to be in the culture and now the team and in particular the coach will be in trouble if we loose 5-0 which will happen.
Australians waiting for the one days series to get over so that they can join the IPL
What a pathetic start. The pace they are making runs, I feel, they would again post less than 300 runs. In today ODI, 300 runs is minimum target a team can give for a HOPE to win, but in flat pitches of UAE, given target should be 320 plus. ... But what one can do with team that has all top batsmen with SR below 85 when other teams have most of their players with much better SR than 85.
I think, selectors should be forced to select only those players as batsmen (in first 5 position) with SR > 85 and (Ave x SR) > 300 (In List A matches or ODI if played more than 10 matches). Pakistan should also expect that selected batsmen (top 5) should post at least 240 runs in first 40 overs.
If first 5 batsmen would play slow (do not score or make ~230 in first 40 overs) or score less than 240 (together), than whatever later players (Allrounders and Bowlers) would do, score would be low enough for any team to chase.
Good luck young man, be focused and bowl sensibly!
Very unusual, the Australians playing three spinners and Pakistan one! It was the same in the last match which the Australians won. Spinners do well on this pitch.
Pakistan playing 1970's style ODI"S.
Another loss on the cards...not enough runs, best batsman should have played no need rest! Winning is an habbit somis loosing!
What is the point in selecting saad Ali when you are not giving him chance to play. The intention of Micky is not good, he will keep on giving imam chances until he scores a century and cement his place in world cup.
Politics is destroying Pakistan cricket
As the scores are ... 222 runs for 4 wickets in 42 overs (wickets lost is fine, but runs scored are on lower side … as it should have been above 250 in 42 overs), I can predict that this time also, the score would be around 285 runs if not less, and this score is not sufficient to beat present Australian team (even when it is a depleted team).