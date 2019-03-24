Pak vs Aus: Green shirts win toss, decide to bat in second ODI

Pakistan on Sunday won the toss and decided to bat against Australia in the second one-day international being played at Sharjah.

The green shirts are sporting one change with Mohammad Hasnain debuting in place of Mohammad Amir. The Australian team remains unchanged today.

Debutant Muhammad Hasnain gets his ODI cap from the head coach Mickey Arthur. — PCB's Twitter

Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik had earlier said that he hopes his bowlers will get early Australia wickets to help them level the five-match One-day International series.

The new-look Pakistan side meekly went down by eight wickets in the first match on Friday in Sharjah, and now aim to level the series with an improved performance.

Teams

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Shan Masood, Umar Akmal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Ahsan Raza (PAK) Tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)