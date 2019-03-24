Australia beat Pakistan in second ODI, take 2-0 lead

Australia, riding on a century from skipper Aaron Finch, beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the second one-day international in Sharjah on Sunday, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Finch scored 153 not out for his 13th century and highest ODI score while Usman Khawaja made 88 as Australia chased down a target of 284 in 47.5 overs.

Pakistan were lifted to 284-7 by a maiden hundred by Mohammad Rizwan who made 115.

Australia, who finished with a score of 285-2, won the first match — also played in Sharjah on Friday — by eight wickets.

Earlier, 30-year-old Rizwan knocked 11 boundaries in his 115 total as Pakistan — who won the toss and batted — once again failed to crack the 300-mark on a flat Sharjah stadium pitch.

Rizwan, only playing because regular keeper and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been rested for the series — added 52 for the third wicket with Haris Sohail (34) and an invaluable 127 for the fifth wicket with stand-in captain Shoaib Malik.

Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq without scoring off the fifth ball of the innings from fast bowler Jhye Richardson.

Shan Masood (19) and Sohail — who scored his maiden hundred in the first game on Friday — took the total to 35 when Richardson struck again, getting Masood caught at short mid-wicket.

But Richardson took 2-16 in his five overs and fell awkwardly in the outfield and left the field in the 11th over. Initial reports suggested he dislocated his shoulder and is doubtful for the remaining three matches. Rizwan, though, lifted Pakistan after Umar Akaml fell for 16, caught off spinner Nathan Lyon.

Rizwan improved on his previous best of 75 not out, against Zimbabwe at Harare four years ago and completed his hundred with a single off 114 balls. He fell to Nathan Coulter-Nile to a boundary catch. Nile finished with 2-52.

Debutant Muhammad Hasnain gets his ODI cap from the head coach Mickey Arthur. — PCB's Twitter

Malik also smashed three boundaries and a six before falling in the 45th over.

Pakistan replaced experienced fast bowler Mohammad Amir with rookie Mohammad Hasnain for his first match while Australia remained unchanged.

Hasnain, aged 18 years and 353 days, was handed his first ODI cap after he was selected for the series on the back of good showing in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

The remaining matches are in Abu Dhabi (March 27) and Dubai (March 29 and 31).

Teams

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Shan Masood, Umar Akmal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Ahsan Raza (PAK), Tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)