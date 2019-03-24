DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shutdown in occupied Kashmir against India's ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front

Dawn.comMarch 24, 2019

Email

Large number of Indian police and paramilitary troops were deployed on Sunday in the area to avoid protests in Srinagar. — AFP/File
Large number of Indian police and paramilitary troops were deployed on Sunday in the area to avoid protests in Srinagar. — AFP/File

A complete shutdown was observed in India-occupied Kashmir against the banning of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) by the Indian government, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

New Delhi had announced a ban on the pro-independence group yesterday, as part of a crackdown on what it calls “separatist organisations”.

A statement issued in Delhi said the Indian government had declared JKLF an “unlawful association” as it was trying to curb the activities of “secessionist organisations” posing a threat to the country’s unity and integrity.

The group’s leader, Yasin Malik, was arrested recently in a counteroffensive against dissent following a Feb 14 suicide attack that killed over 40 Indian soldiers in the disputed region. Over a thousand people have been arrested since then.

The call for a strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

All shops and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar and other cities of the valley.

Indian police and paramilitary forces set up checkpoints at several places, while troops were deployed to foil possible protests in downtown Srinagar.

“The order to ban Jamaat-i-Islami and JKLF is nothing but an act of political vengeance and an oppressive tactic to suppress the just movement of people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government’s decision to ban the organisations peacefully striving for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, will not cow down the people,” a statement from the JRL said.

The statement added that the Indian government wants to "push people towards the wall for raising the demand to get their rights but it will not make pro-freedom leadership to crumble".

Many groups have been fighting for the Himalayan region’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989.

A 30-year insurgency in the region has left tens of thousands of people dead, mostly civilians.

KASHMIR UNREST
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
RAja Raman
Mar 24, 2019 03:34pm

Big deal... Now, change the name and start another one.. Cycle continues...

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 24, 2019 03:56pm

India killed a heroic school teacher and principal, banned the peaceful JI and JKLF, a desperate Indian soldier killed three soldiers and shot himself. Keeping eyes shut is failed policy.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 24, 2019 04:24pm

Peaceful protest...give them what they want...freedom!

Recommend 0
SATT
Mar 24, 2019 04:30pm

Fighting politically is better.

Recommend 0
Fairplay
Mar 24, 2019 04:59pm

Again Indian democracy at work,

Recommend 0
Adrestia
Mar 24, 2019 05:03pm

When your state is dependent on government doles, you can afford to call a shutdown every other day.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 24, 2019

Trump’s Golan tweet

While the Israelis reacted gleefully to Trump’s act of ‘generosity’, others in the Middle East weren’t quite so pleased.
March 24, 2019

Spread of TB

PAKISTAN’S fight against tuberculosis has been a grim one. The country reports over 50,000 new cases each year; of...
March 23, 2019

Squabbling politicians

IF there is one thing that the government and opposition parties could agree on, it would be disagreeing with each...
March 23, 2019

Two steps back

IT seems as if nothing brings together men of competing ideologies closer than their shared mistrust of women...
March 23, 2019

A ‘happy’ country

PAKISTAN must have gone up in the estimation of the happy people of the world after the revelation that it is among...