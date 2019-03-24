ANF arrests dual national woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin from Islamabad

The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) on Sunday arrested a dual national woman after thwarting her attempt to smuggle narcotics and recovered 13 kilogram heroin worth Rs130 million.

The arrest and recovery were made in an intelligence-based operation at the Islamabad airport, ANF sources said, adding that the British-Pakistani suspect was arrested from the departure lounge as she had managed to get herself and her luggage cleared from all check points.

The woman said, in a confessional video, that she intended to go to Vienna via Doha, Qatar. She was carrying three bags in which the narcotics were concealed.

According to ANF sources, initial investigations suggested that the suspect was a part of a larger network of narcotics smugglers.

On Wednesday, a Lahore Sessions Court sentenced a Czech woman arrested last year on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi to eight years and eight months in jail.

Since her arrest on January 10, 2018, 21-year-old Tereza Hluskova has told investigators that she came to Pakistan to work as a model, but someone put eight and a half kilogrammes of narcotics into her luggage as she was returning.

Earlier this year in January, a foreign PhD student was taken into custody by customs staff after narcotics were found in his luggage during check-in at the new Islamabad International Airport.

Customs staff recovered 325 grams of cocaine disguised as sweets and arrested the student Ifenaye Junior Aloja, who is a PhD student in a private university of Islamabad. He was moved to Customs Headquarters for legal proceedings.