DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM orders Sindh, Punjab govts to investigate reports of teenage girls' alleged abduction, forced conversion

Dawn.comUpdated March 24, 2019

Email

PM also ordered Sindh, Punjab governments to work together on the case, says Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. — APP/File
PM also ordered Sindh, Punjab governments to work together on the case, says Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. — APP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday ordered the Sindh and Punjab governments to work together to recover two teenage girls who were allegedly kidnapped, forced to convert from Hinduism to Islam before being married to Muslim men, and have reportedly been taken to Rahim Yar Khan from Ghotki.

The father and brother of the girls in videos — circulating on social media over the last two days — said that the two sisters were abducted and forced into changing their religion from Hinduism to Islam. However, a separate video of the girls has also been making rounds, in which they said that they accepted Islam of their own free will.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, via tweets on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Khan has asked the Sindh and Punjab governments to investigate reports of the two minor girls being shifted to Rahim Yar Khan from Ghotki.

The prime minister further asked that the two girls be recovered if they have indeed been moved to the city.

According to the tweet, the prime minister also directed the Sindh government to take concrete steps against such incidents [of abduction and forced conversions].

In his tweet, Chaudhry further said that Pakistan's minorities represent the white part of Pakistan's flag and that "we love all our colours and the protection of our flag is our responsibility."

Uproar on social media

On Saturday, after the case created uproar on social media, Chaudhry said the government had taken notice of reports of the alleged forced conversion and underage marriages of the two girls in Ghotki.

Chaudhry on Twitter said that the Human Rights Ministry had been "asked for an inquiry".

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir was among those who raised the issue on Twitter, sharing a video which he said was of the two sisters, one aged 14 and the other 16.

In the video, a cleric can be seen next to the girls and two men who they were married to. The cleric says the girls were inspired by Islam and alleges that their family is spreading "false propaganda" and is threatening their lives.

Nasir said the sisters were converted at the Dargah Barchundi Sharif. "As per Dargah, girls wanted to convert to Islam since long influenced by its teachings, but first act after conversion was underage marriage," he said. The girls were reportedly taken to Rahim Yar Khan following their marriages.

Nasir also shared a copy of a first information report dated March 20, which was registered by the girls' family against their alleged forced conversion to Islam.

"FIR [registered] with local police for 'abducting to compel to marriage'. Age in FIR is 14 and 16," said Nasir. "Under Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, every citizen under 18 falls under definition of child and cant be married."

"Police has tried to dismiss the matter by citing a video of the two sisters in which they claim they will fully converted (sic) to Islam," Nasir said.

Most Hindu families in Pakistan live in Sindh and according to media reports, some 25 forced marriages take place every month in the Umerkot district.

Last year, prior to being elected, Imran Khan had pledged to safeguard the rights of minorities if "he came into power" and had announced that his government would take effective measures to prevent forced marriages of Hindu girls with Muslims.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (43)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
ExMohajirinUK
Mar 24, 2019 12:25pm

Great, instead of protecting these children, India-Pakistan comparison has began to divert the issue

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 24, 2019 12:27pm

Good step by PMIK. Such forced conversions must stop!

Recommend 0
AK Dallas
Mar 24, 2019 12:28pm

India could take this case to UNHR council and cause huge problems. well done IK.

Recommend 0
VAIF
Mar 24, 2019 12:28pm

Send those girls from pakistan to a safer place.

Recommend 0
Govind
Mar 24, 2019 12:48pm

Take strict action, show you are different IK. Keep the reputation that you are developing in the world. Best of luck

Recommend 0
Pakistan KMKB
Mar 24, 2019 12:57pm

shameful.

Recommend 0
yash
Mar 24, 2019 01:00pm

There should be strict law for prevention of forcible conversion, as minorities may not witness this scourge in future.

Recommend 0
Pervez khan
Mar 24, 2019 01:14pm

There should be a law full stop of underage marriage. This is a terrible story but reminds me of videos on social media where hindu police and mobs are beating Muslims and forcing them to swear at Pakistan.

Recommend 0
srinivas
Mar 24, 2019 01:27pm

to enjoy the benefits of majority and freedom.. people are forced to convert as minorities feel insecure

Recommend 0
maxhar
Mar 24, 2019 01:46pm

how come everyone is already giving their judgement ... do you guys know the full story?

Recommend 0
INDIA KMKB
Mar 24, 2019 01:48pm

Commendable move from IK.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 24, 2019 01:52pm

When any nation protects their minority they are in actually becoming stronger as a nation. We need more Hindus, Christians, Sikhs in Pakistan. Tthat will make us more diverse, already we have Chinese, Filipinos and Vietnamese faces seen in Karachi or Lahore. That's great.

Pakistan Zindabad!

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 24, 2019 01:57pm

Sickening news. Thank you Prime Minister Imran Khan, orders coming form the highest authorities in Pakistan is what we needed. Thank you. Put the goon behind bars forever. Pak Hindu community is sacred to us all, we must protect them don't become like what India is doing in Kashmir to our Muslim brethren.

I'm praying for their safe returns.

Love to you my Pak Hindu community. I'm a Muslim and I stand with you and we will find them rest assured. Agencies in Pakistan knows everyone very well. They will find them sooner than we all expect.

Pakistan Zindabad!

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 24, 2019 01:58pm

Zardari party PPP is no different than RSS BJP goons of India.

Recommend 0
Common Sense
Mar 24, 2019 02:16pm

To be fair, Sindh government not Imran Khan is at fault here. Now both federal and provincial governments must work together to retrieve girls since they may now be in Punjab.

Recommend 0
DrPatel
Mar 24, 2019 02:18pm

It's shameful,, I request Mr Khan to take strict action against accused.If u say it's naya Pakistan then really think about it...henious crime.

Recommend 0
Ramesh Kumar
Mar 24, 2019 02:22pm

Nice action. Make culprits suffer, this has been happening since months.

Recommend 0
Singh is King
Mar 24, 2019 02:25pm

What about the other two girls- Komal and Sonia. In total four minors are kidnapped as per the tweet above?

Recommend 0
Ramesh Kaushal
Mar 24, 2019 02:39pm

Shame!!!!!

Recommend 0
Bik mango
Mar 24, 2019 02:40pm

So PM of a country has to intervene to look good.Sindh and punjab police are sleeping?

Recommend 0
Raj
Mar 24, 2019 02:43pm

Strict Action should be taken against the muslim cleric and the two men who forced the minor girls and who are there in the circulating video. If this happens then only we will be able to perceive IKs new or changed country.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 24, 2019 02:47pm

Finally our honorable PM wakes up to deep cries of the minority community.

Recommend 0
Akbar
Mar 24, 2019 02:48pm

Thank you Imran Khan. But this type of intervention is only addressing the symptoms rather than the root cause.

As per an article published in Dawn ion August 17, 2017, hundreds of girls and women are conversions each year in Pakistan as per numbers provided by human rights activists. A more structured approach is required by Government of Pakistan to ensure no forced conversions take place and organized perpetrators to this crime are taken to task immediately.

Recommend 0
stop conspiracy
Mar 24, 2019 02:48pm

Let the conspiracy to convert Hindu girls end.

Recommend 0
Baba Vickram Aditya Bedi
Mar 24, 2019 02:51pm

They should be taken back to their parents. Prime Minister Khan seems to more concerned that previous leaders in Pakistan about trying to stop forced conversions.

Recommend 0
stop
Mar 24, 2019 02:58pm

Stop kid religious conversions and kid marriages.

Recommend 0
Citizen
Mar 24, 2019 03:01pm

White colour represents minorities. So they will alway remain a minority by state design. Shocking. In India minorities are thriving - many boast individuals of high achievements in all walks of life.

Recommend 0
Gajanand Thakur
Mar 24, 2019 03:08pm

In Imran, we have trust

Recommend 0
protect
Mar 24, 2019 03:08pm

Protect minority girl kids from abduction, religious-conversion & marriage.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Mar 24, 2019 03:12pm

Strict action should be taken against the culprits. Minorities have equal rights in Pakistan and no one should be able to force anything upon them.

Recommend 0
Ragu
Mar 24, 2019 03:16pm

A bold and noble act by Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan. I remain your fan.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Mar 24, 2019 04:53pm

2 girls! Really!

Recommend 0
Amit
Mar 24, 2019 04:55pm

While empire is created like this. This is the hardcore truth.

Recommend 0
SKAR
Mar 24, 2019 05:02pm

Sir please do ask for a report on how minorities have been reduced in this country in the past few decades. This is just a tip of iceberg

Recommend 0
Unknown
Mar 24, 2019 05:09pm

There should be no conversion allowed prior to reaching age of maturity. And should be in presence of a court official, not the police. And parents should also be present. These clerics have other agendas and should be arrested

Recommend 0
Hemant
Mar 24, 2019 05:15pm

Shameful and disgusting

Recommend 0
Newborn
Mar 24, 2019 05:28pm

Thing is when they'll ask these girls; they'll say they weren't forced.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Mar 24, 2019 05:54pm

Abduction is a crime and is more serious because the girls are under age Pakistan must look after the Hindu community,

Recommend 0
MMM
Mar 24, 2019 06:00pm

@Unknown, absolutely correct.

Recommend 0
Hamit
Mar 24, 2019 06:35pm

It does not take a rocket scientist to deduce that this is nothing but kidnap and child rape

Recommend 0
Angry Pitbull
Mar 24, 2019 06:40pm

After independence In India majority community population diminishing where else minority communities population percentage gone up like anything.

Recommend 0
s.r.reddy
Mar 24, 2019 06:44pm

@AK Dallas, nothing will happen. ultimately the victims will be threatend dire consequences if they go further in the matter

Recommend 0
HonorBright
Mar 24, 2019 06:48pm

Can an underage convert?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 24, 2019

Trump’s Golan tweet

While the Israelis reacted gleefully to Trump’s act of ‘generosity’, others in the Middle East weren’t quite so pleased.
March 24, 2019

Spread of TB

PAKISTAN’S fight against tuberculosis has been a grim one. The country reports over 50,000 new cases each year; of...
March 23, 2019

Squabbling politicians

IF there is one thing that the government and opposition parties could agree on, it would be disagreeing with each...
March 23, 2019

Two steps back

IT seems as if nothing brings together men of competing ideologies closer than their shared mistrust of women...
March 23, 2019

A ‘happy’ country

PAKISTAN must have gone up in the estimation of the happy people of the world after the revelation that it is among...