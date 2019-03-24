PM orders Sindh, Punjab govts to investigate reports of teenage girls' alleged abduction, forced conversion
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday ordered the Sindh and Punjab governments to work together to recover two teenage girls who were allegedly kidnapped, forced to convert from Hinduism to Islam before being married to Muslim men, and have reportedly been taken to Rahim Yar Khan from Ghotki.
The father and brother of the girls in videos — circulating on social media over the last two days — said that the two sisters were abducted and forced into changing their religion from Hinduism to Islam. However, a separate video of the girls has also been making rounds, in which they said that they accepted Islam of their own free will.
Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, via tweets on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Khan has asked the Sindh and Punjab governments to investigate reports of the two minor girls being shifted to Rahim Yar Khan from Ghotki.
The prime minister further asked that the two girls be recovered if they have indeed been moved to the city.
According to the tweet, the prime minister also directed the Sindh government to take concrete steps against such incidents [of abduction and forced conversions].
In his tweet, Chaudhry further said that Pakistan's minorities represent the white part of Pakistan's flag and that "we love all our colours and the protection of our flag is our responsibility."
Uproar on social media
On Saturday, after the case created uproar on social media, Chaudhry said the government had taken notice of reports of the alleged forced conversion and underage marriages of the two girls in Ghotki.
Chaudhry on Twitter said that the Human Rights Ministry had been "asked for an inquiry".
Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir was among those who raised the issue on Twitter, sharing a video which he said was of the two sisters, one aged 14 and the other 16.
In the video, a cleric can be seen next to the girls and two men who they were married to. The cleric says the girls were inspired by Islam and alleges that their family is spreading "false propaganda" and is threatening their lives.
Nasir said the sisters were converted at the Dargah Barchundi Sharif. "As per Dargah, girls wanted to convert to Islam since long influenced by its teachings, but first act after conversion was underage marriage," he said. The girls were reportedly taken to Rahim Yar Khan following their marriages.
Nasir also shared a copy of a first information report dated March 20, which was registered by the girls' family against their alleged forced conversion to Islam.
"FIR [registered] with local police for 'abducting to compel to marriage'. Age in FIR is 14 and 16," said Nasir. "Under Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, every citizen under 18 falls under definition of child and cant be married."
"Police has tried to dismiss the matter by citing a video of the two sisters in which they claim they will fully converted (sic) to Islam," Nasir said.
Most Hindu families in Pakistan live in Sindh and according to media reports, some 25 forced marriages take place every month in the Umerkot district.
Last year, prior to being elected, Imran Khan had pledged to safeguard the rights of minorities if "he came into power" and had announced that his government would take effective measures to prevent forced marriages of Hindu girls with Muslims.
Great, instead of protecting these children, India-Pakistan comparison has began to divert the issue
Good step by PMIK. Such forced conversions must stop!
India could take this case to UNHR council and cause huge problems. well done IK.
Send those girls from pakistan to a safer place.
Take strict action, show you are different IK. Keep the reputation that you are developing in the world. Best of luck
shameful.
There should be strict law for prevention of forcible conversion, as minorities may not witness this scourge in future.
There should be a law full stop of underage marriage. This is a terrible story but reminds me of videos on social media where hindu police and mobs are beating Muslims and forcing them to swear at Pakistan.
to enjoy the benefits of majority and freedom.. people are forced to convert as minorities feel insecure
how come everyone is already giving their judgement ... do you guys know the full story?
Commendable move from IK.
When any nation protects their minority they are in actually becoming stronger as a nation. We need more Hindus, Christians, Sikhs in Pakistan. Tthat will make us more diverse, already we have Chinese, Filipinos and Vietnamese faces seen in Karachi or Lahore. That's great.
Pakistan Zindabad!
Sickening news. Thank you Prime Minister Imran Khan, orders coming form the highest authorities in Pakistan is what we needed. Thank you. Put the goon behind bars forever. Pak Hindu community is sacred to us all, we must protect them don't become like what India is doing in Kashmir to our Muslim brethren.
I'm praying for their safe returns.
Love to you my Pak Hindu community. I'm a Muslim and I stand with you and we will find them rest assured. Agencies in Pakistan knows everyone very well. They will find them sooner than we all expect.
Pakistan Zindabad!
Zardari party PPP is no different than RSS BJP goons of India.
To be fair, Sindh government not Imran Khan is at fault here. Now both federal and provincial governments must work together to retrieve girls since they may now be in Punjab.
It's shameful,, I request Mr Khan to take strict action against accused.If u say it's naya Pakistan then really think about it...henious crime.
Nice action. Make culprits suffer, this has been happening since months.
What about the other two girls- Komal and Sonia. In total four minors are kidnapped as per the tweet above?
Shame!!!!!
So PM of a country has to intervene to look good.Sindh and punjab police are sleeping?
Strict Action should be taken against the muslim cleric and the two men who forced the minor girls and who are there in the circulating video. If this happens then only we will be able to perceive IKs new or changed country.
Finally our honorable PM wakes up to deep cries of the minority community.
Thank you Imran Khan. But this type of intervention is only addressing the symptoms rather than the root cause.
As per an article published in Dawn ion August 17, 2017, hundreds of girls and women are conversions each year in Pakistan as per numbers provided by human rights activists. A more structured approach is required by Government of Pakistan to ensure no forced conversions take place and organized perpetrators to this crime are taken to task immediately.
Let the conspiracy to convert Hindu girls end.
They should be taken back to their parents. Prime Minister Khan seems to more concerned that previous leaders in Pakistan about trying to stop forced conversions.
Stop kid religious conversions and kid marriages.
White colour represents minorities. So they will alway remain a minority by state design. Shocking. In India minorities are thriving - many boast individuals of high achievements in all walks of life.
In Imran, we have trust
Protect minority girl kids from abduction, religious-conversion & marriage.
Strict action should be taken against the culprits. Minorities have equal rights in Pakistan and no one should be able to force anything upon them.
A bold and noble act by Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan. I remain your fan.
2 girls! Really!
While empire is created like this. This is the hardcore truth.
Sir please do ask for a report on how minorities have been reduced in this country in the past few decades. This is just a tip of iceberg
There should be no conversion allowed prior to reaching age of maturity. And should be in presence of a court official, not the police. And parents should also be present. These clerics have other agendas and should be arrested
Shameful and disgusting
Thing is when they'll ask these girls; they'll say they weren't forced.
Abduction is a crime and is more serious because the girls are under age Pakistan must look after the Hindu community,
@Unknown, absolutely correct.
It does not take a rocket scientist to deduce that this is nothing but kidnap and child rape
After independence In India majority community population diminishing where else minority communities population percentage gone up like anything.
@AK Dallas, nothing will happen. ultimately the victims will be threatend dire consequences if they go further in the matter
Can an underage convert?