Chughtai Lab distances itself from 'tampered' image of Nawaz's medical report

Lahore's Chughtai Lab on Saturday night posted a statement, clarifying its position on what it called was an attempt to target former premier Nawaz Sharif through "mockery by using insulting remarks in an amendment to his medical reports".

Social media, particularly Twitter, remained abuzz on Saturday about an apparently altered medical report of PML-N's supreme leader. An image of a lab test report bearing patient identity number 13001-19-104183295 and name M Nawaz was circulating on social media. In the image, someone had replaced the residential address on the report with a phrase saying, "Please return Pakistan's looted money and freely live anywhere. Regards @endlessquest92."

Image of an altered medical report shared by a Twitter user

A large number of people, particularly PML-N workers, used hashtag #BoycottChughtaiLab to record their protest against the incident. Many started raising questions upon the credibility of medical reports from Chughtai Lab, saying that if one part of the report could be altered, so could the rest.

According to the lab, online profile of one of its patients was tampered and modified without permission. "Twitter user @endlessquest92 has admitted online to this act," the lab Twitted.

Also read: Maryam thanks govt as complaints about Nawaz's 'deteriorating health' are addressed

The lab further clarified that patient results can be accessed on their servers by using patient identity information that is printed on lab reports. "That is why photos of lab reports should not be shared on social media," it added.

In a series of Tweets, the lab mentioned that using patient's information, online reports can be accessed, whereas patient address and other profile information can also be changed.

"In today's episode, someone has accessed the patient's profile and edited the address field."

The lab said that the patient's online lab record has been restored to original condition. The incident has been reported to the Federal Investigation Authority's (FIA) cyber crime wing, it added.

In its press release, the lab administration made it clear that they are not associated with any political party. The lab also vowed to take steps to further strengthen the security of online reports to avoid record tampering in the future.

No senior PML-N leaders have yet commented on the incident.