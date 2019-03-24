Krishna Mandir comes alive as Hindus celebrate Holi, Pakistan Day

In the corner of Saddar’s old bazaar, the 122-year-old Krishna Mandir was decorated with lights and flowers and alive with the sound of bhajans, as the Hindus of Rawalpindi and Islamabad celebrated Holi this weekend.

The small temple is not very noticeable most days, but Friday night it was a riot of colour and light, where the Hindu community gathered to celebrate the festival of colours, as well as Pakistan Day.

Holi is celebrated at the start of spring to commemorate the victory of Vishnu against the evil forces of the Raja of Multan.

Residents gathered at Krishna Mandir on Friday, the last day of Holi – a three day festival that began on March 19 – as well as the eve of March 23, so that celebrations could coincide with Pakistan Day.

Participants dance before breaking an earthen pot hanging in the middle of the temple courtyard.

Local police had closed off roads from Railway Road to Kola Centre for security reasons, and police officials were deployed to check individuals heading towards the temple.

The festival began with Durga Puja (prayer) followed by special prayers for the prosperity of the country and brotherhood among people of all religions.

The main feature of Holi celebrations is a colour fight, during which people throw coloured powder at each other. This begins with the breaking of an earthen pot filled with butter and coconut that hangs in the middle of the temple courtyard. The priest throws the first handful of rung.

Jai Ram, the priest at Krishna Mandir, explained the origins of Holi.

Worshippers seek blessings during the Aarti ritual.

“Raja Hiranyakashipu who ruled Multan and the northern part of Indian subcontinent acquired some powers from the gods, but then announced he was more powerful than the god Vishnu and refused to obey him and joined with the evil forces. However, his son Prahad was a devotee of Vishnu and refused to accept his father above Vishnu,” he said.

Raja Hiranyakashipu tried to kill his son. He asked his sister, Holika, who could not be harmed by fire if she wore a cloak. Raja Hiranyakashipu set a huge fire and his sister brought Prahad into the fire wearing her cloak. However, Holika was burned and Prahad escaped because of the blessings of Vishnu, and the flames turned into colour for Prahad.

All Pakistan Hindu-Sikh Welfare Association President Heera Lal offered special prayers for the wellbeing of the country and said all Pakistanis were united in the country without any religious divides.

“The Hindu community will defend their homeland Pakistan in difficult times as other Pakistanis would do,” he said.

Musicians perform bhajans – religious songs – at the Holi celebrations. — Photos by Tanveer Shahzad

He said the Holi celebrations were held on Saturday to celebrate Pakistan Day as well, remarking that Hindus were celebrating two festivals on the same day.

Priest Jai Ram accompanied by Pandit Channa Lal and Om Prakash announced a minute silence to express solidarity with Muslims murdered in New Zealand and said that the Hindu community condemned such acts.

“Our country needs peace and harmony for prosperity. We should give the message to the enemy that all the residents of the country are united,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2019