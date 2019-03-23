DAWN.COM

March 24, 2019

Driver in Karachi shot by employer in confrontation over alleged rape of maid's daughter: police

Imtiaz AliMarch 23, 2019

The driver had denied raping the maid's minor daughter but his employer, who remained unconvinced, fired shots to frighten him and ended up hitting him, police said. ─ File photo
A man working as a driver for a prominent political family of Balochistan was shot and wounded by his employer in Karachi on Saturday over allegations of raping the minor daughter of a domestic helper, according to police.

Gizri Station House Officer Khan Mohammed Bhatti told Dawn that the 20-year-old driver, Mohammed Irfan, was shot at and wounded inside the Defence Housing Authority residence where he worked.

The officer said that an initial probe revealed that the wounded man had allegedly raped the teenage daughter of the family’s maid inside the home two days ago. The mother had complained to her employer, who then called the driver to question him. He stated his innocence and claimed that it was a false accusation against him.

"The owner of the house was not satisfied with his response, and in order to frighten him, resorted to firing a shot and the bullet hit the driver," said the officer, sharing the initial findings of the case.

The driver was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was found to be out of danger, according to Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of the hospital. The bullet struck his right thigh.

Later on Saturday night, SHO Bhatti told Dawn that the police have registered a rape case against the injured driver on the complaint of the victim's mother. The officer said the girl is around 13-14 years old. The police will get a medical examination done from the hospital on Sunday, he added.

SHO Bhatti said that the police have sent an officer to get the driver's statement in order to register a case against his employer, but he did not provide a statement, saying that he would like to receive medical treatment first.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Pakistan

