In pictures: Pakistan shows off military might at annual parade

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Saturday with a military parade showcasing short- and long-range missiles, tanks, jets, drones and other hardware.
Alongside Pakistan's armed forces, Turkish and Chinese pilots demonstrated aerial manoeuvres, while a visiting Chinese Air Force formation presented excellent aerobatics for audiences with spirals of red and green smoke symbolising Pak-China friendship. The parade also featured troops from Azerbaijan, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain and Sri Lanka.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was invited to be the guest of honour at the parade. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov were all in attendance at the parade ground.
Header image: J-10 fighter jets flown by Chinese Air Force pilots were invited to showcase their abilities during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. The CAF formation presented aerobatics with spirals of red and green smoke symbolising Pak-China friendship. ─ Reuters
Comments (15)
Brilliant images as Always.
Pakistan Zindabad! Long live Pakistan
A magnificent scene of smart highly professional contingents and troops of Pak, and their tools of extreme precision, witnesseth by the foreign dignitaries as well. Congratulations to COAS Gen Bajwa, and his team, President Alvi, PM Imran Khan, his cabinet, all foreign guests.
Long live Pakistan..!
Pakistan Zindabad!
Thank you friends from all the nations for your participation.
Really great force with highly competent men behind the force.armaments. No doubt best armed force in the world.
Apart from the US,China and Russia nobody else can boast such sophisticated weapons and technology developed and manufactured indigenously anywhere in the world.
Happy Pakistan Day to all. Peace is what all should strive for but at the same time, be ready to defend the motherland against aggression.
Looks very nice.
Mashallah!
Stunning pictures truly showing the Military Might of Pakistan.Modern Military Hardware with smart Army men and women.All this makes you feel proud to be a Pakistani.Long Live Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
God bless Pakistan.
Pakistan can make trillions of dollars by exporting indigenously made weapons to friendly nations .
Long live Pakistan
Amazing MashAllah !!!