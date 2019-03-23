In pictures: Pakistan shows off military might at annual parade

Malaysian premier Mahathir invited to attend as a chief guest, while foreign armed forces featured in parade.

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Saturday with a military parade showcasing short- and long-range missiles, tanks, jets, drones and other hardware.

Alongside Pakistan's armed forces, Turkish and Chinese pilots demonstrated aerial manoeuvres, while a visiting Chinese Air Force formation presented excellent aerobatics for audiences with spirals of red and green smoke symbolising Pak-China friendship. The parade also featured troops from Azerbaijan, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain and Sri Lanka.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was invited to be the guest of honour at the parade. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov were all in attendance at the parade ground.

As the clock strikes midnight on March 23, 2019, people set off fireworks to celebrate Pakistan Day. ─ AFP

President Arif Alvi salutes as he arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. ─ AP

Chief guest Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (R) arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ Reuters

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AFP

From left: Prime Minister Imran Khan, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Mohamad, and President Arif Alvi attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AP

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (C) along with Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain Lieutenant-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan observe the fly-past by Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder fighter jets during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. ─ Reuters

The Pakistan Army musical band on camelback during a military parade to mark Pakistan Day. ─ AP

A PAF JF-17 Thunder jet performs during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ Reuters

Pakistani-made tanks roll down during a military parade to mark Pakistan Day. ─ AP

Special Services Group (SSG) commandos perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad. ─ AFP

Pakistan Army soldiers march during a military parade to mark Pakistan Day in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AP

President Arif Alvi clad in a black sherwani stands atop a military vehicle to review the military parade. ─ AP

Chinese J-10 fighter jets demonstrate an aerobatic performance during the military parade to mark Pakistan Day. ─ AP

Troops march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AFP

A Turkish fighter jet performs an aerobatic stunt during a military parade to mark Pakistan Day. ─ AP

Visiting Azerbaijani troops march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad. ─ AFP

A soldier stands beside an Air Defence Systems during the Pakistan Day parade. ─ AFP

Soldiers march during the military parade. ─ AP

Army aviation helicopters fly past the Pakistan Day parade. ─ AFP

Paramilitary troops march during the military parade. ─ AP

Pakistan-made missiles loaded on a trailers roll down during the military parade. ─ AP

Pakistani-made ballistic missile Nasr rolls down during the military parade. ─ AP

Fighter jets perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AFP

Troops march during the military parade. ─ AP

Tank crews steer their vehicles during the Pakistan Day parade. ─ AFP

Special Service Group commandos march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AFP

A made-in-Pakistan Shaheen-III missile ─ capable of carrying nuclear warheads ─ loaded on a trailer rolls down during the parade. ─ AP

A Turkish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon performs during the Pakistan Day parade. ─ AFP

Pakistan-made cruise missile Ra'ad rolls down during the parade. ─ AP

Header image: J-10 fighter jets flown by Chinese Air Force pilots were invited to showcase their abilities during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. The CAF formation presented aerobatics with spirals of red and green smoke symbolising Pak-China friendship. ─ Reuters