In pictures: Pakistan shows off military might at annual parade

Malaysian premier Mahathir invited to attend as a chief guest, while foreign armed forces featured in parade.
Dawn.comUpdated Mar 23, 2019 08:55pm

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Saturday with a military parade showcasing short- and long-range missiles, tanks, jets, drones and other hardware.

Alongside Pakistan's armed forces, Turkish and Chinese pilots demonstrated aerial manoeuvres, while a visiting Chinese Air Force formation presented excellent aerobatics for audiences with spirals of red and green smoke symbolising Pak-China friendship. The parade also featured troops from Azerbaijan, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain and Sri Lanka.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was invited to be the guest of honour at the parade. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov were all in attendance at the parade ground.

As the clock strikes midnight on March 23, 2019, people set off fireworks to celebrate Pakistan Day. ─ AFP
President Arif Alvi salutes as he arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. ─ AP
Chief guest Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (R) arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ Reuters
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AFP
From left: Prime Minister Imran Khan, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Mohamad, and President Arif Alvi attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AP
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (C) along with Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain Lieutenant-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan observe the fly-past by Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder fighter jets during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. ─ Reuters
The Pakistan Army musical band on camelback during a military parade to mark Pakistan Day. ─ AP
A PAF JF-17 Thunder jet performs during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ Reuters
Pakistani-made tanks roll down during a military parade to mark Pakistan Day. ─ AP
Special Services Group (SSG) commandos perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad. ─ AFP
Pakistan Army soldiers march during a military parade to mark Pakistan Day in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AP
President Arif Alvi clad in a black sherwani stands atop a military vehicle to review the military parade. ─ AP
Chinese J-10 fighter jets demonstrate an aerobatic performance during the military parade to mark Pakistan Day. ─ AP
Troops march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AFP
A Turkish fighter jet performs an aerobatic stunt during a military parade to mark Pakistan Day. ─ AP
Visiting Azerbaijani troops march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad. ─ AFP
A soldier stands beside an Air Defence Systems during the Pakistan Day parade. ─ AFP
Soldiers march during the military parade. ─ AP
Army aviation helicopters fly past the Pakistan Day parade. ─ AFP
Paramilitary troops march during the military parade. ─ AP
Pakistan-made missiles loaded on a trailers roll down during the military parade. ─ AP
Pakistani-made ballistic missile Nasr rolls down during the military parade. ─ AP
Fighter jets perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AFP
Troops march during the military parade. ─ AP
Tank crews steer their vehicles during the Pakistan Day parade. ─ AFP
Special Service Group commandos march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. ─ AFP
A made-in-Pakistan Shaheen-III missile ─ capable of carrying nuclear warheads ─ loaded on a trailer rolls down during the parade. ─ AP
A Turkish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon performs during the Pakistan Day parade. ─ AFP
Pakistan-made cruise missile Ra'ad rolls down during the parade. ─ AP
Header image: J-10 fighter jets flown by Chinese Air Force pilots were invited to showcase their abilities during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. The CAF formation presented aerobatics with spirals of red and green smoke symbolising Pak-China friendship. ─ Reuters

Comments (15)

Voice of Oppressed
Mar 23, 2019 08:25pm

Brilliant images as Always.

Azhar Khan
Mar 23, 2019 08:31pm

Pakistan Zindabad! Long live Pakistan

Must learn
Mar 23, 2019 08:34pm

A magnificent scene of smart highly professional contingents and troops of Pak, and their tools of extreme precision, witnesseth by the foreign dignitaries as well. Congratulations to COAS Gen Bajwa, and his team, President Alvi, PM Imran Khan, his cabinet, all foreign guests.

Ahmed bin Babar
Mar 23, 2019 08:34pm

Long live Pakistan..!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 23, 2019 08:39pm

Pakistan Zindabad!

Thank you friends from all the nations for your participation.

M. Saeed
Mar 23, 2019 08:39pm

Really great force with highly competent men behind the force.armaments. No doubt best armed force in the world.

Dr.Salaria, Aamir Ahmoad
Mar 23, 2019 08:41pm

Apart from the US,China and Russia nobody else can boast such sophisticated weapons and technology developed and manufactured indigenously anywhere in the world.

AXH
Mar 23, 2019 08:44pm

Happy Pakistan Day to all. Peace is what all should strive for but at the same time, be ready to defend the motherland against aggression.

Kamran Khan
Mar 23, 2019 08:44pm

Looks very nice.

Zalay Shah
Mar 23, 2019 08:45pm

Mashallah!

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 23, 2019 08:50pm

Stunning pictures truly showing the Military Might of Pakistan.Modern Military Hardware with smart Army men and women.All this makes you feel proud to be a Pakistani.Long Live Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Shakil - Kansas, USA
Mar 23, 2019 08:53pm

God bless Pakistan.

Ahmed Bin Babar
Mar 23, 2019 08:53pm

Pakistan can make trillions of dollars by exporting indigenously made weapons to friendly nations .

Zakota
Mar 23, 2019 08:54pm

Long live Pakistan

Ammar
Mar 23, 2019 08:56pm

Amazing MashAllah !!!

