DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bodies of 3 DI Khan men recovered from Balochistan

Syed Ali ShahMarch 23, 2019

Email

The bodies of three men from DI Khan were recovered from Balochistan. ─ File photo
The bodies of three men from DI Khan were recovered from Balochistan. ─ File photo

The bodies of three men hailing from Dera Ismail Khan were recovered from Balochistan's Rakhni area on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent Police Barkhan Haji Muhammad Zamri said that all three men were shot in the head. Their identities were determined using their Computerised National Identity Cards, he said.

The men, identified as Ilmuddin, Nizamuddin and Raza Khan all hailed from DI Khan, the DSP said, adding that Ilmuddin and Nizamuddin were brothers.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital, he said. Police are investigating the incident.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 23, 2019

Squabbling politicians

IF there is one thing that the government and opposition parties could agree on, it would be disagreeing with each...
March 23, 2019

Two steps back

IT seems as if nothing brings together men of competing ideologies closer than their shared mistrust of women...
March 23, 2019

A ‘happy’ country

PAKISTAN must have gone up in the estimation of the happy people of the world after the revelation that it is among...
Updated March 22, 2019

Samjhauta ruling

THE ruling in the Samjhauta Express bombing acquits all four accused. Twelve years after the incident, the ...
Updated March 22, 2019

Flames of bigotry

IT is yet another needless death at the altar of moral vigilantism. On Wednesday at Bahawalpur’s Government Sadiq...
March 22, 2019

Plight of LHWs

There is some positive news for Punjab’s Lady Health Workers who concluded their four-day protest in Lahore on...