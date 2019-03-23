Bodies of 3 DI Khan men recovered from Balochistan

The bodies of three men hailing from Dera Ismail Khan were recovered from Balochistan's Rakhni area on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent Police Barkhan Haji Muhammad Zamri said that all three men were shot in the head. Their identities were determined using their Computerised National Identity Cards, he said.

The men, identified as Ilmuddin, Nizamuddin and Raza Khan all hailed from DI Khan, the DSP said, adding that Ilmuddin and Nizamuddin were brothers.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital, he said. Police are investigating the incident.