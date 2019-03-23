DAWN.COM

5 children, 1 woman die as wall collapses at Gujranwala school

Iqbal MirzaMarch 23, 2019

Rescue officials clear debris at the site of the accident. — Photo by author
Rescue officials clear debris at the site of the accident. — Photo by author

Five children and a woman were killed in Gujranwala on Saturday when a wall inside a school collapsed during the twin Pakistan Day celebrations and a scheduled academic ceremony, rescue officials said.

The incident took place at a private school in located in the Kashmir Town neighbourhood of the city. The combined event was underway when a decrepit interior wall that had grown weak due to water seepage collapsed, killing six people and injuring 13 others, rescue officials said. The injured were shifted to a district hospital for treatment. Two of the injured children are in critical condition.

The aforesaid woman was the mother of one of the children who died. She was at the school to collect the her child's academic results. Both lost their lives in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar arrived at the scene following the incident and issued instructions to initiate an investigation. She said that the principal was well aware of the wall's condition but did not get it repaired, and attributed the accident to negligence on the school administration's part.

She also directed the authorities to register a first information report (FIR) against the school principal. Police have arrested the principal's brother.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas took notice of the incident and made a visit to Gujranwala.

Jehengir khan
Mar 23, 2019 04:17pm

Crumbling infrastructure yet nobody pays attention....

Recommend 0

