Today's Paper | March 23, 2019

Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad departs as Pakistan visit comes to an end

Dawn.comUpdated March 23, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad receives a briefing on JF-17 Thunder fighter jets. — DawnNewsTV
Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad left for his homeland on Saturday, following the conclusion of his three-day visit of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan accompanied the Malaysian premier to see him off. Prior to his departure, Mohammad was given a detailed briefing on JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and also shown the aircraft's cockpit and interior.

Earlier in the day, the Malaysian prime minister attended the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad where he was the guest of honour.

Malaysia and Pakistan signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for five "big projects" on Friday, Finance Minister Asad Umar had revealed during an informal discussion with journalists.

The finance minister had said Malaysia has shown interest in purchasing JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, halal meat and rice from Pakistan.

During his visit, Prime Minister Mohamad was also given Pakistan's highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — by President Dr Arif Alvi during a ceremony held at President House.

Mumbaikar
Mar 23, 2019 02:07pm

All the best Pakistan. Your grace and bravery is appreciated.

