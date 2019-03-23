DAWN.COM

Islamabad International Airport to remain closed for four hours today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 23, 2019

CAA has issued notices regarding closure of the IIA from 8am to 12 noon. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: Islamabad International Airport (IIA) will remain closed for international and domestic commercial flights for four hours during the Pakistan Day celebrations on Saturday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had already issued notices regarding closure of the IIA from 8am to 12 noon.

Airlines operating to and from Islamabad have informed their passengers about the changes to their flight schedules.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police have chalked out an alternative traffic plan for Saturday.

As many as 336 wardens led by Chief Traffic Officer Mohammad bin Ashraf will be deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2019

