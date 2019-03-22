DAWN.COM

March 23, 2019

Modi extends 'best wishes' for Pakistani people, PM Khan says 'time to begin comprehensive dialogue'

Dawn.comUpdated March 22, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

In a significant development in the fraught Pakistan-India relationship, leaders of the two countries exchanged messages on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday evening said he had received a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the latter extended "greetings & best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan".

"It is time that [the people] of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive & prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence," Modi said in the message, according to a tweet by Prime Minister Khan.

This is the first overture by India since the February 14 Pulwama attack, following which the nuclear-armed neighbours came to the brink of war.

In a subsequent tweet, Khan welcomed his Indian counterpart's message, saying it was now time to begin a "comprehensive dialogue" with India to resolve all bilateral issues.

"As we celebrate Pakistan Day I believe it is time to begin a comprehensive dialogue with India to address & resolve all issues, [especially] the central issue of Kashmir, & forge a new relationship based on peace & prosperity for all our people," the premier wrote.

In what was the most serious military crisis in South Asia since 2008, Indian and Pakistani warplanes engaged in a dogfight on Feb 27, a day after a raid by Indian jet fighters on what New Delhi said was a militant camp in Pakistan. Islamabad denied any militant camp exists in the area and said the Indian bombs exploded on an empty hillside.

Read: How Pakistan, India pulled back from brink of war

Pakistan downed an Indian plane for violating its airspace and captured its pilot after he ejected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The tensions de-escalated after Prime Minister Khan decided to release the Indian pilot as a peace gesture, and following concerted diplomatic efforts by countries including the United States, China and the UAE.

The Indian government, which is seeking re-election in next month's national polls, had responded to Islamabad's peace gesture and offer for dialogue with effective silence.

PAK INDIA TIES
Pakistan

On DawnNews

Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 22, 2019 09:35pm

Modi believes in gaining cheap popularity. Here is another example of his imbalanced personality.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Mar 22, 2019 09:35pm

What else can he say?

Recommend 0
My Comments
Mar 22, 2019 09:36pm

good message to work towards peace. start by stopping the killing of kashmiri people. thank you.

Recommend 0
Frank
Mar 22, 2019 09:39pm

Thanks, but we will NEVER accept the Indian occupation of Kashmir, EVER.

Recommend 0
Omar
Mar 22, 2019 09:41pm

Congress will now say that he’s apeasing Pakistan and indirectly targeting Muslim vote in India .

Recommend 0
Koshur
Mar 22, 2019 09:42pm

Modi and his small thinking and games

Recommend 0
Indie Guy
Mar 22, 2019 09:42pm

It’s a start. More needed.

Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Mar 22, 2019 09:44pm

A good step on part of PM Modi which should be reciprocated with a good will gesture.

Recommend 0
Saad
Mar 22, 2019 09:46pm

He for sure doesn’t mean it

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 22, 2019 09:48pm

I hope he realized that peace is the way to prosperity for both nations. The amount of money used to buy weapons can be used to fight poverty, a win win situation for both countries.

Recommend 0
pavanpalamoor
Mar 22, 2019 09:50pm

Modhiji you are always right...

Recommend 0
Vakar
Mar 22, 2019 09:50pm

The ice has melted.

Recommend 0
Seedoo
Mar 22, 2019 09:54pm

And it will start by Modi and his BJP party members along with RSS stopping to thump their chests, make hawkish statements about and blaming Pakistan for all their problems just to win elections. They need to learn to win elections on substance as opposed to making Pakistan a scapegoat.

Recommend 0
ismailnustain20
Mar 22, 2019 09:55pm

Modi is confused just like Nawaz Sharif

Recommend 0
Naveed
Mar 22, 2019 09:58pm

Now he has decided to ride Imran khans back to win the election. There is no end to his hypocrisy.

Recommend 0
Ejaz Baig
Mar 22, 2019 09:59pm

Great moves by IK Compelled modi to come to nod his head infront of the world. Say no to Politics

Recommend 0
Zeeshandxb
Mar 22, 2019 10:05pm

We dont need good wishes of a war monger. Mind your own business modi. We love indian people but not extremists be it on any side of the border including mr. Modi.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 22, 2019 10:06pm

Excellent. All neighbors should live with love, peace and harmony. War is never a solution to anything. Dialogue is the way forward.

Recommend 0
Citizen
Mar 22, 2019 10:07pm

Modi games

Recommend 0
Juxtice
Mar 22, 2019 10:08pm

A good start provided Modi Ji is sincere. Let’s start by stopping atrocities being committed by Indian soldiers in occupied Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Zoheb
Mar 22, 2019 10:08pm

Is this a joke?

He cannot make his mind up lol! What is this love hate relationship.

Recommend 0
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Mar 22, 2019 10:10pm

Let us hope Modi would not deny it in a few days time.

Recommend 0
IK
Mar 22, 2019 10:11pm

Hope the Government of India and Pakistan works to towards peace and prosperity for the citizens of both countries.

Recommend 0
ABE
Mar 22, 2019 10:13pm

That's nice!

Now Modi needs to out his words into action and get into the practical mode to make it into a reality. Otherwise, good wishes, hopes, aspirations and dreams are just that, impractical.

Conceive a good idea, createba blue print to conceptulize it and work to achieve the desired results.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 22, 2019 10:14pm

Modi can never ever be trusted. He has shown his true colours to Pakistanis, as he had almost ordered missile attacks on our people.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 22, 2019 10:14pm

Does that include people of Kashmir too? who are living under terror and violence of Indian state sponsored Army for past 70 yrs; oh and what about Kalboshan?

Recommend 0
ali
Mar 22, 2019 10:18pm

Modi totally failed, now begging for peace. Khan is great

Recommend 0
BrainBro
Mar 22, 2019 10:19pm

Imran is making strides in foreign policy initiatives.

Recommend 0
Khan
Mar 22, 2019 10:21pm

Communication is the key to peace.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 22, 2019 10:22pm

Modi is not an intelligent person

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 22, 2019 10:23pm

No sincerity; just attention grabbing effort.

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Mar 22, 2019 10:23pm

Finally some good news

Recommend 0
thashay
Mar 22, 2019 10:23pm

don't respond to this butcher!!

Recommend 0
Well-wisher
Mar 22, 2019 10:24pm

Welcome thaw of tensions.

Recommend 0
NK
Mar 22, 2019 10:26pm

What? Is he in his senses?

Recommend 0
v. Sreenivas
Mar 22, 2019 10:27pm

Nice gesture

Recommend 0
Kamran
Mar 22, 2019 11:01pm

Great for both countries.

Recommend 0
Rehman
Mar 22, 2019 11:03pm

Good gesture, let’s hope IK reciprocates.

Recommend 0
Pritesh
Mar 22, 2019 11:06pm

Nice to see something positive

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Mar 22, 2019 11:13pm

Good development . lets hope for the best

Recommend 0
Imran khan
Mar 22, 2019 11:13pm

I hope Modi means it.

Recommend 0
MMM
Mar 22, 2019 11:13pm

Good progress. Hope these gestures bring come concrete peace and prosperity for people of South Asia.

Recommend 0
Pakistan KMKB
Mar 22, 2019 11:18pm

Happy pakistan day from India. Best wishes.

Recommend 0
AW
Mar 22, 2019 11:19pm

Pakistan is ready. Modi needs to make up his mind to choose between peace and the undesirable status quo

Recommend 0

