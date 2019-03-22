DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Malala urges G20 to boost funds for girls' schooling

AFPUpdated March 22, 2019

Email

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe deliver a statement after their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo. — AFP
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe deliver a statement after their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo. — AFP

Nobel Peace Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai on Friday urged Japan and its fellow Group of 20 nations to pledge new funding for educating girls at June's G20 summit, hosted by the Japanese.

Speaking alongside Shinzo Abe, the celebrated education activist told Japan's Prime Minister about “the importance of investing in girls now for future economic growth and global stability.”

“As the chair of this year's G20, I hope Prime Minister Abe in Japan will lead on girls' education and encourage all leaders to commit to new funding to prepare girls for the future of work,” she told reporters.

“I hope he can use his G20 presidency to help my sisters in Japan, G20 countries and around the world to reach their full potential because the world works better when girls go to school.”

Malala became a global symbol for girls' education and human rights after a gunman boarded her school bus in October 2012, asked “Who is Malala?” and shot her.

After medical treatment in the UK, she continued her vocal advocacy and became the youngest-ever person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 22, 2019

Samjhauta ruling

THE ruling in the Samjhauta Express bombing acquits all four accused. Twelve years after the incident, the ...
Updated March 22, 2019

Flames of bigotry

IT is yet another needless death at the altar of moral vigilantism. On Wednesday at Bahawalpur’s Government Sadiq...
March 22, 2019

Plight of LHWs

There is some positive news for Punjab’s Lady Health Workers who concluded their four-day protest in Lahore on...
Updated March 21, 2019

NZ’s example

LAST Friday’s horrific attack on two mosques in the quiet New Zealand city of Christchurch shocked the world, with...
March 21, 2019

Threat of floods

PAKISTAN has seen many floods, the one that hit the country in 2010 being the most destructive in its history. Over...
March 21, 2019

Walking the talk on Fata

LAWMAKERS in the KP Assembly have rightly raised concerns about a time frame for the integration of the former Fata...