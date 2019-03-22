Pakistan's highest civil honour conferred on Malaysian prime minister

President Arif Alvi on Friday conferred Pakistan's highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — on Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during a ceremony held at President House in Islamabad.

The investiture ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers, parliamentarians and senior military and civilian officials.

The Malaysia premier is paying a three-day visit to Pakistan along with a high-level delegation including leading businessmen, on Prime Minister Khan's invitation.

A banquet is being held in his honour at the Aiwan-i-Sadr following the investiture ceremony.

The last foreign dignitary to be awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan was Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who was honoured during his visit to Islamabad last month.

Tomorrow, Mohamad will be the chief guest at the Pakistan Day parade.