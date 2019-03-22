Mufti Taqi Usmani survives assassination attempt in Karachi

Religious scholar Mufti Mohammad Taqi Usmani survived an assassination attempt in Karachi on Friday as unidentified gunmen opened fire on two vehicles in two different areas of the city, killing one and injured two people.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on an automobile when it was descending the NIPA flyover in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, according to police.

Aziz Bhatti Shaheed police station's officials identified the deceased as Sanobar Khan s/o Shaukat Khan, and Molana Aamir s/o Shahabuddin as one of the injured persons.

Shortly after, another car was targeted on Sharea Faisal. Renowned religious scholar Mufti Mohammad Taqi Usmani and his wife were in the car, according to Karachi police chief Dr. Amir Ahmed Shaikh.

Dr Sheikh, however, told DawnNewsTV that Taqi Usmani remained unhurt in the attack.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.