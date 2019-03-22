DAWN.COM

Mufti Taqi Usmani survives assassination attempt in Karachi

Asim Khan | Imtiaz AliUpdated March 22, 2019

DIG East Amir Farooq speaks to Mufti Taqi Usmani after the latter escaped an assassination attempt near Shahrah-i-Faisal. — DawnNewsTV
DIG East Amir Farooq speaks to Mufti Taqi Usmani after the latter escaped an assassination attempt near Shahrah-i-Faisal. — DawnNewsTV
One of the cars targeted by unidentified gunmen. — DawnNewsTV
One of the cars targeted by unidentified gunmen. — DawnNewsTV

Religious scholar Mufti Mohammad Taqi Usmani survived an assassination attempt in Karachi on Friday as unidentified gunmen opened fire on two vehicles in two different areas of the city, killing one and injured two people.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on an automobile when it was descending the NIPA flyover in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, according to police.

Aziz Bhatti Shaheed police station's officials identified the deceased as Sanobar Khan s/o Shaukat Khan, and Molana Aamir s/o Shahabuddin as one of the injured persons.

Shortly after, another car was targeted on Sharea Faisal. Renowned religious scholar Mufti Mohammad Taqi Usmani and his wife were in the car, according to Karachi police chief Dr. Amir Ahmed Shaikh.

Dr Sheikh, however, told DawnNewsTV that Taqi Usmani remained unhurt in the attack.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Pakistani
Mar 22, 2019 02:25pm

When is this going to end?

Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 22, 2019 02:32pm

The cars fired upon were of jama darululoom Karachi and one of the occupant was mufti taqi usmani, who is repotedly safe.

Recommend 0
Karachitee
Mar 22, 2019 02:36pm

Sindh government is busy in doing one thing only to defense crook politicians.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 22, 2019 02:37pm

Can't we catch them..

Recommend 0
Yawar Aqil
Mar 22, 2019 02:48pm

Agreed. Govt of Sindh busy in protecting their corrupt politicians.

Recommend 0
Syed Fahad Anwar
Mar 22, 2019 03:00pm

coward...

Recommend 0

