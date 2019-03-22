Mufti Taqi Usmani survives assassination attempt in Karachi

Religious scholar Mufti Mohammad Taqi Usmani survived an assassination attempt on Friday as unidentified gunmen opened fire on two vehicles in Karachi, killing two guards and injuring two others.

According to initial reports, two separate incidents of firing took place in two different parts of the city ─ Gulshan-i-Iqbal and Sharea Faisal. However, police later clarified that both cars were targeted by armed pillion riders on the Nipa flyover.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Zone Amir Farooqi, police guard Farooq and private guard Sanobar Khan, son of Shaukat Khan were killed in the attack.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Director Dr Seemi Jamali said that another person injured in the attack, Maulana Aamir, is currently in critical condition.

Maulana Aamir was brought to JPMC with multiple bullet wounds in the head and chest and has been placed on a ventilator, she explained.

DIG Farooqi said that a bystander also sustained injuries in the attack. He further said that bullet shells of 9mm pistol have been collected from the crime scene, whereas closed-circuit TV (CCTV) camera footage and other evidence are being analysed.

Karachi police chief Dr Amir Shaikh confirmed that Mutfi Usmani and his wife were in one of the cars targeted. He added that Mufti Usmani remained unhurt in the attack.

