Today's Paper | March 22, 2019

Mufti Taqi Usmani survives assassination attempt in Karachi

Asim Khan | Imtiaz AliUpdated March 22, 2019

DIG East Amir Farooq speaks to Mufti Taqi Usmani after the latter escaped an assassination attempt near Shahrah-i-Faisal. — DawnNewsTV
One of the cars targeted by unidentified gunmen. — DawnNewsTV
Religious scholar Mufti Mohammad Taqi Usmani survived an assassination attempt on Friday as unidentified gunmen opened fire on two vehicles in Karachi, killing two guards and injuring two others.

According to initial reports, two separate incidents of firing took place in two different parts of the city ─ Gulshan-i-Iqbal and Sharea Faisal. However, police later clarified that both cars were targeted by armed pillion riders on the Nipa flyover.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Zone Amir Farooqi, police guard Farooq and private guard Sanobar Khan, son of Shaukat Khan were killed in the attack.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Director Dr Seemi Jamali said that another person injured in the attack, Maulana Aamir, is currently in critical condition.

Maulana Aamir was brought to JPMC with multiple bullet wounds in the head and chest and has been placed on a ventilator, she explained.

DIG Farooqi said that a bystander also sustained injuries in the attack. He further said that bullet shells of 9mm pistol have been collected from the crime scene, whereas closed-circuit TV (CCTV) camera footage and other evidence are being analysed.

Karachi police chief Dr Amir Shaikh confirmed that Mutfi Usmani and his wife were in one of the cars targeted. He added that Mufti Usmani remained unhurt in the attack.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Pakistani
Mar 22, 2019 02:25pm

When is this going to end?

Khurram
Mar 22, 2019 02:32pm

The cars fired upon were of jama darululoom Karachi and one of the occupant was mufti taqi usmani, who is repotedly safe.

Karachitee
Mar 22, 2019 02:36pm

Sindh government is busy in doing one thing only to defense crook politicians.

Khurram
Mar 22, 2019 02:37pm

Can't we catch them..

Yawar Aqil
Mar 22, 2019 02:48pm

Agreed. Govt of Sindh busy in protecting their corrupt politicians.

Syed Fahad Anwar
Mar 22, 2019 03:00pm

coward...

Taimur
Mar 22, 2019 03:14pm

@Karachitee, Do we have Rangers in Karachi?

MA
Mar 22, 2019 03:21pm

Coward act. Sind gov is only protecting zardaries.

Javed
Mar 22, 2019 03:34pm

I will never understand this. What motive can justify this.

Aftab Hashmi
Mar 22, 2019 03:42pm

Taqi Usmani is one of the finest and erudite scholar who is well-versed in economics, law, Islamic jurisprudence and history. He is an asset and he should be given proper security. May he live long.

Chingez Khan
Mar 22, 2019 03:49pm

Abolish the corrupt PPP govt. Bring Islamic Presidential system in Pakistan like in Turkey.

Naveed
Mar 22, 2019 03:56pm

Pakistni nation should be united againt violence in all its forms be it social, political or religous. Salute to the martyred gaurds Sanobar Khan and Mr Farooq.

Asad Abdul Hameed
Mar 22, 2019 03:58pm

What the hell is PPP even doing?

Ali
Mar 22, 2019 04:03pm

This is disgusting.

Ahmed
Mar 22, 2019 04:32pm

That's SINDH GOVT for all you crook defending/supporting PPP. Look at present situation vs Nawaz/Zardari era, Im more satisfied with Imran's govt. We need to banish PPP forever from the ground.

