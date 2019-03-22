DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Fake accounts case: Zardari, others summoned to accountability court on April 8

Malik AsadMarch 22, 2019

Email

Until the fake bank accounts case was shifted to Islamabad last week, a Karachi banking court was conducting its proceedings. — DawnNewsTV/File
Until the fake bank accounts case was shifted to Islamabad last week, a Karachi banking court was conducting its proceedings. — DawnNewsTV/File

An Islamabad accountability court on Friday summoned former president and co-chairperson of Pakistan People's Party Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majeed and others, to appear in court on April 8 in the fake accounts case.

A banking court in Karachi had last week accepted the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea to transfer the fake bank accounts case to the accountability court in Islamabad for trial.

However, the registrar office of the accountability court had found that certain documents were missing from the record transferred to Islamabad, and that the documents submitted were not in order.

The office had rejected the documents at the time and asked the Karachi court to file the documents again. The documents were resent and accepted by the accountability court yesterday.

Last month, a NAB prosecutor had submitted a statement to the trial court on behalf of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal, saying the investigation of the case had been transferred to the anti-graft watchdog by the apex court. Therefore, he requested the trial court’s judge to transfer the proceedings of trial in the case to the accountability court.

Until the case was shifted to Islamabad last week, a Karachi banking court was conducting its proceedings. The case has been handed over to Accountability Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik.

The registrar office of the accountability court conducted a scrutiny of the record transferred from the banking court and then referred it to Judge Malik.

Judge Malik issued the summons for all the accused persons in this case and adjourned further proceedings till April 8, when the court would commence formal proceedings in the fake accounts case.

Mohammad Bashir, another Islamabad-based accountability court judge, is also conducting proceedings in a related matter in which five accused namely Aftab Memon, Mohammad Bashir, Abdul Jabbar, Najam Zaman and Hassan Memon have been remanded to the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). These five accused have been sent on physical remand till March 28.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
No Ash
Mar 22, 2019 02:44pm

Normally Corrupt politicians like AZ get sick once in prison but Zardari appears to be rehearsing well before him time.

Recommend 0
Shib
Mar 22, 2019 02:44pm

Nail them down .. Playing in the hands of enemies just to save their ill-gotten wealth..What a Shameless characters...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 22, 2019

Samjhauta ruling

THE ruling in the Samjhauta Express bombing acquits all four accused. Twelve years after the incident, the ...
Updated March 22, 2019

Flames of bigotry

IT is yet another needless death at the altar of moral vigilantism. On Wednesday at Bahawalpur’s Government Sadiq...
March 22, 2019

Plight of LHWs

There is some positive news for Punjab’s Lady Health Workers who concluded their four-day protest in Lahore on...
Updated March 21, 2019

NZ’s example

LAST Friday’s horrific attack on two mosques in the quiet New Zealand city of Christchurch shocked the world, with...
March 21, 2019

Threat of floods

PAKISTAN has seen many floods, the one that hit the country in 2010 being the most destructive in its history. Over...
March 21, 2019

Walking the talk on Fata

LAWMAKERS in the KP Assembly have rightly raised concerns about a time frame for the integration of the former Fata...