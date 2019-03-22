DAWN.COM

March 22, 2019

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins Modi's BJP in run-up to Indian polls

Dawn.comMarch 22, 2019

"I am joining this party (BJP) after getting influenced by PM Narendra Modi's vision," says Gautam Gambhir. — Photo courtesy ANI

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming general election in India, Times of India reported on Friday.

According to ToI the former opening batsman joined the ruling political party in Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"I am joining this party (BJP) after getting influenced by PM Narendra Modi's vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform," Gambhir was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directly called on Bollywood and sports stars, among others, to urge Indians to vote in the country's upcoming mammoth elections.

In 29 rapid-fire tweets, Modi tagged cricketers Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, asking them to inspire others to exercise their franchise in the world's largest democracy.

Modi, 68, swept his right-wing Hindu nationalist BJP to power in 2014, forming the country's first majority government in almost three decades.

But despite remaining popular, he faces a challenge to repeat the feat when India's 900 million voters cast ballots between April 11 and May 19.

The opposition says Modi's flagship policies have failed to produce promised jobs, while thousands of debt-ridden farmers have committed suicide in recent years.

His party, however, seems to have gained ground after India launched air strikes on Pakistan last month in response to the Pulwama attack.

Bikram Singh
Mar 22, 2019 01:27pm

Welcome to the club of patriots.

Recommend 0
Sweets
Mar 22, 2019 01:33pm

All the best for political career.

Recommend 0
Killer
Mar 22, 2019 01:34pm

Welcome Gautam. All the best for your new endeavor.

Recommend 0
Neutral Indian
Mar 22, 2019 01:35pm

Another person joining the wrong party, in the name of patriotism.

Recommend 0
Freedom
Mar 22, 2019 01:36pm

Welcome to the club of nationalist

Recommend 0
Saffron
Mar 22, 2019 01:36pm

Welcome!

Recommend 0
Aatir
Mar 22, 2019 01:42pm

Influenced by the butcher of Gujrat

Recommend 0
Rakesh
Mar 22, 2019 02:01pm

Next Imran Khan in the making but this time in India. As a BJP supporter you will win my vote Mr Gambhir.

Recommend 0
Sagar
Mar 22, 2019 02:07pm

Even many Congress leaders are joining BJP. No one is ready to accept a kid as their next PM.

Recommend 0
ajay
Mar 22, 2019 02:08pm

@Neutral Indian, "Another person joining the wrong party, in the name of patriotism."

The funniest thing about your comment is that you are neither Neutral, nor an Indian.

Recommend 0
gauhar mir
Mar 22, 2019 02:16pm

We are expecting this, long time before

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Mar 22, 2019 02:27pm

@Aatir, whole india is influenced by Modiji.

Recommend 0
Moon
Mar 22, 2019 02:27pm

Poor decision!

Recommend 0
Altaf Hussain, Mumbai
Mar 22, 2019 02:28pm

A leftie joining a rightie, beware.

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 22, 2019 02:34pm

He was always a fanatic. So, a right choice for him.

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 22, 2019 02:35pm

@Jjacky, And, that's the biggest mistake Indians are making.

Recommend 0
Harris
Mar 22, 2019 02:38pm

No you are not...you are joining because you have a political career in mind, you got dropped from the cricket team and you believe BJP will win the next election. You are basically making a job application, and want something worthwhile. As a person, youre not that bad. But unfortunately circumstances are dictating your path.

Recommend 0
Jassi Sial
Mar 22, 2019 02:47pm

Great! Best wishes.

Recommend 0
dean
Mar 22, 2019 02:49pm

desperate measures for Gambhir need some publicity!!

Recommend 0
KSRana
Mar 22, 2019 02:54pm

@Harris, If that is the case, how about your PM IK?

Recommend 0
Baqir
Mar 22, 2019 02:57pm

@Rakesh, i am not a khan supporter. I infact detest his policies but man imran khan's struggle is what made him who he is right now. This guy is just jumping on the wagon to stay relevant

Recommend 0
Babu
Mar 22, 2019 02:59pm

People has running for membership of BJP. ALL due to Modi's corruption free, development politics.

Recommend 0
Babu
Mar 22, 2019 03:00pm

@dean, - Gambhir is from a very rich family, no desperate measure.

Recommend 0
HK_Speckel
Mar 22, 2019 03:01pm

His anti-Pakistan rhetoric was heading somewhere - now the destination is revealed.

Recommend 0

