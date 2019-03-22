Qureshi attends OIC emergency meeting in Istanbul

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is attending an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul on Friday.

The meeting was called to discuss the causes, impacts and way forward in the aftermath of the New Zealand terror attacks targeting two mosques in Christchurch, in which 50 Muslims, including nine Pakistanis, were killed by a 'white supremacist' during Friday prayers last week.

New Zealand's foreign minister, Winston Peters, is also attending the session. Speaking on the occasion, he reassured Muslims living in his country that they would be "safe and secure".

"Ensuring Muslim communities in New Zealand feel safe and secure is a particular focus," he told attendees.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu praised New Zealand authorities and their "sincere solidarity messages".

"We are here to show we are one body against Islamophobic actions across the world," he asserted.

He vowed that Turkey would speak up and take practical steps against all hate speech, violence, and terror and called for the establishment of a body within the OIC tasked with dealing with hate crimes and terrorist acts against Muslims.

"No religion or belief can be defined by violence and terror," he said, adding that peace is at the heart of Islam. Terrorism has no language, religion or race, Çavuşoğlu said, urging action to stem Islamophobic hate speech.

"The attacks in New Zealand are a turning point for Muslims and we will not be deterred from taking steps to curb violence," the Turkish foreign minister asserted.

Foreign ministers from over 20 countries are participating in the meeting, alongside representatives from international organisations, including the United Nations and the European Union and Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Turkey, the host of the meeting, currently holds the rotating OIC presidency.

Foreign Minister Qureshi on Sunday had said that Çavuşoğlu had agreed to summon the meeting in order to "devise a strategy against Islamophobia" and discuss its root causes.

