DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan receives Malaysian premier Dr Mahathir at Nur Khan airbase

Reuters | Dawn.comUpdated March 21, 2019

Email

The Malaysian PM was given a 21-gun salute and was welcomed at Nur Khan airbase by Prime Minister Imran Khan. — PID
The Malaysian PM was given a 21-gun salute and was welcomed at Nur Khan airbase by Prime Minister Imran Khan. — PID
Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Prime Minister Imran Khan at Nur Khan airbase. —DawnNewsTV
Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Prime Minister Imran Khan at Nur Khan airbase. —DawnNewsTV

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived in Islamabad on Thursday evening for a three-day visit to Pakistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Malaysia premier is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and will be the chief guest at the Pakistan Day parade on March 23.

Mahathir was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several leading businessmen.

PM Mahathir pictured at Nur Khan airbase upon his arrival. — DawnNewsTV
PM Mahathir pictured at Nur Khan airbase upon his arrival. — DawnNewsTV

He was received at Nur Khan airbase by the prime minister, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar and was given a 21-gun salute upon his arrival. Two children also presented a bouquet of flowers to the visiting prime minister.

Razak Dawood, the prime minister's advisor on commerce, said memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering $800-$900 million worth of investments with Malaysian investors would be signed on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The memoranda will cover deals in IT, telecom, power generation, textile, agriculture, and halal food industries, according to Radio Pakistan.

“We believe Malaysia will be an opening for us to the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) countries,” Dawood said.

The Malaysian prime minister's bilateral engagements also include a call on President Arif Alvi, and a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, followed by delegation-level talks, state radio network reported.

The capital city is decked out in banners welcoming the Malaysian premier. — AFP
The capital city is decked out in banners welcoming the Malaysian premier. — AFP

The two prime ministers are scheduled to speak at the roundtable meeting of the chief executive officers, who desire to invest in Pakistan’s automobile and telecommunication sectors.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal, in a statement said the visit of the Malaysian prime minister will further cement the existing brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries.

He said the focus of the visit will be on enhancing economic, trade, investment, and defence ties for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also each offered Islamabad loan packages of $3 billion.

During a visit in February, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had signed investment agreements worth $20 billion with Islamabad, including a $10 billion refinery and petrochemicals complex in the southwestern port city of Gwadar.

Neighbouring China has pledged nearly $60 billion for energy and road and rail infrastructure projects as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), known as China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Ali
Mar 21, 2019 06:52pm

Its good news

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 21, 2019 07:03pm

Another welcome and much needed investment opportunity under PMIK.

Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Mar 21, 2019 07:10pm

800-900 million dollar delas should be done over the phone. Visits should be meant for more than atleast 10 billion dollar deals.

Recommend 0
Moin
Mar 21, 2019 07:19pm

Malaysia has about $98 bln reserves. They can afford to pledge deposit of few billion dollars. Also they can give edible oil on deferred payment.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 21, 2019

NZ’s example

LAST Friday’s horrific attack on two mosques in the quiet New Zealand city of Christchurch shocked the world, with...
March 21, 2019

Threat of floods

PAKISTAN has seen many floods, the one that hit the country in 2010 being the most destructive in its history. Over...
March 21, 2019

Walking the talk on Fata

LAWMAKERS in the KP Assembly have rightly raised concerns about a time frame for the integration of the former Fata...
March 20, 2019

More tax reversals

IT is never a pretty sight to see a government bow before rackets and vested interests. That is precisely what our...
March 20, 2019

Law-abiding tenants

MANY acts of terrorism are criminal conspiracies in which a number of operatives play various roles to translate...
March 20, 2019

Plastic sea

ON March 16, curators at a wildlife museum in Davao City in the Philippines, received a call to collect a young ...