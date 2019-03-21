DAWN.COM

March 21, 2019

Suspect in Utrecht tram shooting to be charged with murder or manslaughter with terrorist intent

APMarch 21, 2019

Suspect Gokmen Tanis is to appear before an investigating judge on Friday. — AFP/File
Suspect Gokmen Tanis is to appear before an investigating judge on Friday. — AFP/File

Dutch prosecutors say they will charge the main suspect in a deadly tram shooting that took place in Utrecht with offences including multiple murder or manslaughter with a terrorist intent.

In a statement on Thursday, the public prosecutor's office in Utrecht says that the suspect, identified by police as 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, also faces charges of attempted murder or manslaughter and making threats with a terrorist intent.

Prosecutors say that investigations so far into Monday's shooting in a tram in the central city of Utrecht that left three dead and three seriously injured indicate that the shooter acted alone.

The statement adds that investigations continue into whether the suspect's actions “flowed from personal problems combined with a radicalised ideology.”

Tanis is to appear before an investigating judge on Friday. Such hearings are held behind closed doors.

Comments (3)

1000 characters
khanm
Mar 21, 2019 04:34pm

terrorist charges indeed or may be cos he is not a white european of from a white race,.. whosoever commits terrorism is a terrorist regardless of his skin color..

Recommend 0
harry
Mar 21, 2019 04:40pm

Deport him and his entire family along with all the co conspirators.

Recommend 0
Steve lomas
Mar 21, 2019 05:50pm

@khanm, yawn!

Recommend 0

