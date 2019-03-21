DAWN.COM

March 21, 2019

PM Khan calls NZ counterpart Ardern, appreciates 'humane handling of terror attack'

Sanaullah KhanUpdated March 21, 2019

New Zealand will continue to ensure the freedom and protections of Muslims living there, assures PM Ardern in phone call with PM Khan. — Dawn.com
New Zealand will continue to ensure the freedom and protections of Muslims living there, assures PM Ardern in phone call with PM Khan. — Dawn.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, in a phone call with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, expressed his admiration for the humane way that the Christchurch terror attack was handled by New Zealand authorities.

Prime Minister Khan also extended an invitation to his counterpart to visit Pakistan.

During the phone call, the prime minister appreciated the quick response of local New Zealand authorities and the high level of respect shown by Prime Minister Ardern for Muslims.

Ardern has shown the way to other leaders in the face of rising Islamophobia and global extremism, said a press release from the prime minister's office.

The premier said that he was calling Ardern on behalf of the people of Pakistan to thank her for her compassion, leadership and decisions, which have won her many admirers in Pakistan.

Read: Pakistanis can't stop praising New Zealand's humane PM, Jacinda Ardern

The prime minister also conveyed his condolences over the loss of 50 lives in the attack. He said that Pakistan stands by the government and people of New Zealand in this hour of grief.

Ardern said that New Zealand was in shock after the incident and told PM Khan about immediate action taken after the attack, including the banning of all military style semi and automatic guns and assault riffles.

She also acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistanis in the attack, particularly the bravery and valour of Naeem Rasheed — the man who lost his life trying to snatch a weapon away from the shooter.

Ardern assured the premier that New Zealand would continue to ensure the freedom and protections of Muslims living there.

Comments

Javed
Mar 21, 2019 03:40pm

This would be a good time to invite his New Zealand counterpart to a state visit.

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 21, 2019 03:41pm

We would love to host PM of New Zealand in our country in near future.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 21, 2019 03:51pm

The NZ PM is a sterling example of peaceful coexistence in a this charged world spoiled by the US hegemony.

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Mar 21, 2019 04:11pm

Excellent. Do bi-lateral trade with NZ so both countries benefit. Kiwis are nice people, I had an English teacher from NZ, an amazing lady.

Recommend 0
sqb
Mar 21, 2019 04:18pm

New Zeeland and its people are awesome.

Recommend 0
H
Mar 21, 2019 04:29pm

Ardern and Imran Khan have a lot in common!

Recommend 0
iffi
Mar 21, 2019 04:50pm

Salutes to great leaders of both countries

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Mar 21, 2019 04:51pm

Great to see that the entire NZ is against one nut case......not a single excuse was offered by New Zealanders.....inhumanity is defeated by humanity...hope to learn the same from them...

Recommend 0

