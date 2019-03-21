PM Khan calls NZ counterpart Ardern, appreciates 'humane handling of terror attack'

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, in a phone call with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, expressed his admiration for the humane way that the Christchurch terror attack was handled by New Zealand authorities.

Prime Minister Khan also extended an invitation to his counterpart to visit Pakistan.

During the phone call, the prime minister appreciated the quick response of local New Zealand authorities and the high level of respect shown by Prime Minister Ardern for Muslims.

Ardern has shown the way to other leaders in the face of rising Islamophobia and global extremism, said a press release from the prime minister's office.

The premier said that he was calling Ardern on behalf of the people of Pakistan to thank her for her compassion, leadership and decisions, which have won her many admirers in Pakistan.

The prime minister also conveyed his condolences over the loss of 50 lives in the attack. He said that Pakistan stands by the government and people of New Zealand in this hour of grief.

Ardern said that New Zealand was in shock after the incident and told PM Khan about immediate action taken after the attack, including the banning of all military style semi and automatic guns and assault riffles.

She also acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistanis in the attack, particularly the bravery and valour of Naeem Rasheed — the man who lost his life trying to snatch a weapon away from the shooter.

Ardern assured the premier that New Zealand would continue to ensure the freedom and protections of Muslims living there.