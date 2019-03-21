Pakistan's sixth case of poliovirus in 2019 detected in Khyber

Another case of poliovirus has cropped up in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, bringing the number of cases reported in the province in 2019 to three, the National National Emergency Operation Centre announced on Thursday.

A one-year-old child has been diagnosed with polio in the Khyber district. According to Babar bin Atta, the prime minister's adviser on polio, the child had reportedly been administered polio drops regularly.

The adviser said that a case of polio was also discovered in Karachi and the addition of these two new cases brings the number of polio cases up to six this fiscal year. Of the six, three cases have been detected in KP — one in Khyber, one in Bajaur and one in Hangu.

"Samples from the sewage lines of various cities show that the polio virus is present," Babar bin Atta said.

According to the district health department, four polio cases were reported in November and December 2018, while one polio case was reported in January 2019.

An official of the health department said that one child among the total four who had been diagnosed with the poliovirus in 2018 had died.