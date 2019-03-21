DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan's sixth case of poliovirus in 2019 detected in Khyber

SirajuddinMarch 21, 2019

Email

"Samples from sewage lines of various cities show poliovirus's presence," says PM's adviser on polio Babar bin Atta. — APP/File
"Samples from sewage lines of various cities show poliovirus's presence," says PM's adviser on polio Babar bin Atta. — APP/File

Another case of poliovirus has cropped up in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, bringing the number of cases reported in the province in 2019 to three, the National National Emergency Operation Centre announced on Thursday.

A one-year-old child has been diagnosed with polio in the Khyber district. According to Babar bin Atta, the prime minister's adviser on polio, the child had reportedly been administered polio drops regularly.

The adviser said that a case of polio was also discovered in Karachi and the addition of these two new cases brings the number of polio cases up to six this fiscal year. Of the six, three cases have been detected in KP — one in Khyber, one in Bajaur and one in Hangu.

"Samples from the sewage lines of various cities show that the polio virus is present," Babar bin Atta said.

According to the district health department, four polio cases were reported in November and December 2018, while one polio case was reported in January 2019.

An official of the health department said that one child among the total four who had been diagnosed with the poliovirus in 2018 had died.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Ash Man
Mar 21, 2019 02:14pm

Healthcare needs more attention.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 21, 2019

NZ’s example

LAST Friday’s horrific attack on two mosques in the quiet New Zealand city of Christchurch shocked the world, with...
March 21, 2019

Threat of floods

PAKISTAN has seen many floods, the one that hit the country in 2010 being the most destructive in its history. Over...
March 21, 2019

Walking the talk on Fata

LAWMAKERS in the KP Assembly have rightly raised concerns about a time frame for the integration of the former Fata...
March 20, 2019

More tax reversals

IT is never a pretty sight to see a government bow before rackets and vested interests. That is precisely what our...
March 20, 2019

Law-abiding tenants

MANY acts of terrorism are criminal conspiracies in which a number of operatives play various roles to translate...
March 20, 2019

Plastic sea

ON March 16, curators at a wildlife museum in Davao City in the Philippines, received a call to collect a young ...