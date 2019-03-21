SC accepts Bahria Town Karachi's Rs460bn offer, halts NAB references
The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted Bahria Town Karachi's Rs460 billion offer for the lands it occupies in the Malir district of Karachi and restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from filing references against it.
The Supreme Court last week had reserved its ruling on whether or not to accept a fresh offer by the Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited to settle a case pertaining to its Malir or Karachi Super Highway project in lieu of payment of Rs450 billion. Announcing its verdict today, the Supreme Court accepted the offer, which was raised to Rs460bn.
Bahria Town Karachi will have to pay the entire amount over seven years. In its ruling, the top court ordered Bahria Town Karachi to pay Rs25 billion by August this year. From September onward, it will have to pay monthly instalments of Rs2.25bn for the next three years. If the company fails to deposit two instalments, Bahria Town Karachi will be considered a defaulter.
After three years, it will have to pay a four per cent markup in case of late instalments. The company will also be required to give a 99-year lease to everyone who purchased a plot in Bahria Town Karachi housing project and will mortgage parks, cinemas and other assets owned by it.
The court further said that NAB would not file references against Bahria Town Karachi as long as the latter complies with the order.
Once the amount is paid in full, the court will pass a decision regarding the ownership of the land in accordance with the law.
The money will be deposited in the Supreme Court which will then be distributed as per the law, the order said. Bahria Town Karachi's director has also been ordered to record a statement under oath regarding the payment.
Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, while reserving the verdict, had observed that “the matter has run its course”.
A three-judge bench of the court had taken up the implementation of its May 4, 2018 judgement in which it was held that grant of land to Malir Development Authority (MDA) by the Sindh government, its exchange with the land of Bahria Town and anything done under the provisions of the Colonisation of Government Land Act 1912 by the provincial government was illegal and “of no legal existence”.
The land was granted for launching an incremental housing project, but instead of launching such a scheme, the MDA exchanged it with Bahria Town that launched a scheme of its own, the May 4 judgement had held.
The apex court had clarified that it would recognise only the site plan of Bahria Town, Malir, identifying 16,896 acres in the district that had been signed both by the developer and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission.
It had also told the counsel that while putting forward an offer, he should bear in mind that the court was “not sitting on a negotiating table”.
Comments (47)
So loot and plunder, later pay a small portion off and go scott-free? Is it a path shown to Zardari and Nawaz as well?
its indeed a nig news of the week! There will be interesting and varying reactions! I support this decision ;) Its the only good Housing Society for middle class civilians in whole country!
Sold out. First grab ancestral land and later bribe money to shut the justice. No wonder law is blind and deaf.
Landmark decision. It will help millions of people who have invested heavily in Bahria Town. A sigh of relief.
Finally justice prevails - not.
@Ping, no, this is a way to resolve issues, product of past corrupt governments, for the good of the society and prosperity.
Alhamdulilah! Great news!
@Akram Khan, better then not getting a single cent
That is great for the progress of our country. Businesses should be accommodated and such a decision will go down well with the overall housing sector investment. We need each and every penny for our country and should appreciate all business ventures. I hope now Bahria town will continue their investments in other mega housing projects.
@Ping, It's a fair judgment.
Is this Justice?
This is not justice a company that has stolen 1000 bilion value of land has just to pay 460 bilion!! It is not even the half of the amount! What a shame!!!
@Oldie, ancestral land of whom?. Malir was undeveloped arid land before bahria town stepped in. Bahria town has transformed it into a housing society that is at par with Europe.
Shameful. No justice for those who were evicted from their lands. No matter that hundreds were killed so Malik Riaz could get rich. But then, this is Pakistan, nothing should surprise us any more.
This is not justice!!Bahria town has stolen 1000 bilion value of land and has just to pay 460 bilion!!! It is not even the half of amount!!
Good decision. Billions of dollars worth of investment was saved.
Good decision in the best interest of public. This is the project which is worth living in Pakistan providing state of art facilities. DHA is no match to Bahria Town Karachi.
This is not justice!!!
Some relief!! But for whom? Where would the money go? To the same corrupt Sindh Govt.?
And thats folk, how you make a mockery of legal system. Just put the right price and everyone is willing to do your dirty work. Malik Riaz Zindabad
Everything is possible in NayaPakistan. If you have money you can settle everything.
Thank u SC for recovering RS 460B, I think out of this Rs 405 B is for Malir river land, do not give this to Sindh Government, request to handover this Karachi share to Federal Govt and let spent on the welfare of Sindh, 2nd investigate against Rao Anwer who is culprit in this land grabbing and he is acting on behalf of his master, now Rao+ his political master should be investigated, these fund is spent on the direction of federal Govt with Gov of sindh as head of funds and spend from Karachi to Gotki.
Excellent decision by the supreme Court of Pakistan!!
This is a lot of money in government coffers. Happy ending.
I guess we all can now loot, plunder, give a portion of the loot and go scot free. What a farce.
Good decision as overseas investors will be happy
It was the most likely outcome.
Good news
@Ping, Whats the point of keeping accused ( like NS) in Jail & Spend millions on his security , Health & Food. Same methodology must be adopted in all other corruption cases . Objective is to recover the money .
Rs.460 b equals 3.4 billion dollars, wow it’s more than UAE offered loan. It’s a remarkable decision, Whatever are the reasons of land deal but the thing that no one can deny Bharia Town has given a new dimension to turning a wasted land to a world class township in no times. This decision is a win win situation for both the owners and the government.
so if you have power, you can grab acres of land worth billions, and if you get accused of it you can pay some billions and you are free to go! bravo Pakistani justice system
Very weak decision.Every criminal must be provided this bargaining option fro there crimes.
@Ping, 460B it's not a small portion... besides we need money more now than handing punishments. Time for punishments will come, but at the moment we need money.
Right decision for the benefits of thousands of people (including overseas Pakistanis) and their families who invested their hard earned money in the Bahria projects. Why these people were suffering for the wrong doing of Sindh govt. or Bahria? Now Bahria will develop the housing on the land, which is good for people. The amount Bahria is paying to government is more than enough, probably it should be less. Whatever you say, it is the fact that Malik Riaz provided good housing to people at low cost.
If this money does indeed come in, then it will by far the biggest achievement of last CJP.
Good. Finally some money is being recovered by looters else they were having the free ride during ppp and pmln regime. Really welcome news.
This is no justice, only a workable solution of an issue created due to malafied and corrupt executive and politicians.
In theory Malik Riaz should have been jailed for many years. That's justice. But in current circumstances no one else in the country specially sind government is able to build any decent housing scheme and this decision will give related governments 460 billions for the land it has sold cheaply.
Its a good decision. However those government official who allow Bahria Town to construct without proper NOC should be trialed so no one in future can do this type of activity.
Fair price in a falling housing market.
Million dollar question is where this 460 billion rupees will be deposited . If it is Sindh government than it was useless activity.
If NAB does the plea bargain, it is wrong but if SC does it, it is right
Credit goes to ex CJP Mr Saqib Nisar.
All those who are criticizing this decision, should also think about the genuine investors. Its a big relief for a common man who invested its lifetime savings in this project.
@Ping, its not a small portion. its around 3.5 bn USD equivalent. I do agree that this has been kind of buy justice transaction but I am sure jailing him would have done no good and its better to get that money to strengthen already crippled economy.
Money belongs to Karachi so it should be spent in Kararchi only, no any so called project should get this amount.
What happened to the 485 billion previous offer ?