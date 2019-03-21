DAWN.COM

PM Khan felicitates communities celebrating Nauroz

Dawn.comMarch 21, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan a "happy Nauroz" to communities celebrating the festival. — Twitter/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan a "happy Nauroz" to communities celebrating the festival. — Twitter/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday felicitated the communities that are observing the Nauroz festival.

"A Happy Nauroze to all those celebrating it," he said on Twitter.

The spring festival of Nauroz marks the first day of the Persian year and is celebrated by the Parsi, Ismaili and Shia communities. It is observed in Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asian states and parts of Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the government announced a two-day official holiday on Wednesday and the traditional Tukhmrezi festival kicked off in Yasin valley in Ghizer district.

TB
Mar 21, 2019 01:23pm

Happy Nauroz to all

kala khan
Mar 21, 2019 01:27pm

Happy Nauroze to all those celebrating

