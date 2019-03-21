PM Khan felicitates communities celebrating Nauroz

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday felicitated the communities that are observing the Nauroz festival.

"A Happy Nauroze to all those celebrating it," he said on Twitter.

The spring festival of Nauroz marks the first day of the Persian year and is celebrated by the Parsi, Ismaili and Shia communities. It is observed in Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asian states and parts of Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the government announced a two-day official holiday on Wednesday and the traditional Tukhmrezi festival kicked off in Yasin valley in Ghizer district.