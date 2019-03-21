DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan among top 20 gainers on World Happiness index

Dawn.comUpdated March 21, 2019

Email

The top 10 happiest countries in the world. ─ World Happiness Report
The top 10 happiest countries in the world. ─ World Happiness Report

Pakistan is among the top 20 gainers on the World Happiness index this year, ranked at 67th place, a jump of eight spots from last year's ranking at 75.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network's annual World Happiness Report ranked 156 countries based on six indicators: income per capita, life expectancy, social support, freedom, generosity and corruption.

Finland was once again ranked as the happiest country in the world. Denmark, Norway and Iceland clinched the second, third and fourth positions, respectively. South Sudan took the last spot in the ranking.

Pakistan ranks highest among all of its neighbours again this year. India ranks at 140 — seven spots lower than last year, while China is at 93, Iran at 117, Iraq at 126 and Afghanistan at 154 — just two spots above the last place. Bangladesh is ranked 125.

Pakistan is among the top 20 gainers on the index, joined by the Philippines, and countries from Europe, Africa and Latin America. Among the 20 largest losers are countries from the Middle East, Africa, Western Europe, India, Malaysia, Venezuela and Ukraine.

The report also highlights the percentage of respondents in different countries that report donating to charity or doing volunteer work over the past month. In Pakistan, around 32.8 per cent of respondents reported donating to a charity, while 14.2pc reported volunteering within the 30-day period.

Focus on happiness and community

The seventh World Happiness Report report focuses on happiness and community. The central questions being asked in this year's report revolve around how happiness has been changing over the past decade, and how information technology, governance and social norms have influenced communities.

This year's report also broadly considers some of the major forces that influence happiness by changing the ways in which communities and their members interact with each other. To do this, the report looks at three sets of factors to discern this, which include the links between government and happiness, the power of prosocial behaviour, and changes in information technology.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Last comment
Mar 21, 2019 01:04pm

I will improve more InShaAllah

Recommend 0
Obaidur Rahman
Mar 21, 2019 01:06pm

I wish it could improve.

Recommend 0
Faisal
Mar 21, 2019 01:12pm

A message to Neighbor to be happy

Recommend 0
Pakman
Mar 21, 2019 01:13pm

That’s great news love the jump, IK and promise of good governance played a role.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 21, 2019 01:16pm

Thanks to the real Naya Pakistan. It is heartening to know that Pakistan is in the upper half of the world's happiest countries.

Recommend 0
KSRana
Mar 21, 2019 01:17pm

Indian are not happy because our young population is ambitious and working hard for their dreams come true

Recommend 0
kashmiri
Mar 21, 2019 01:41pm

nothing can make Indian happy.

Recommend 0
Ashish Gupta, Pune
Mar 21, 2019 01:46pm

Congratulations to Pakistan! I am happy that our neighbors are happy!!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 21, 2019

NZ’s example

LAST Friday’s horrific attack on two mosques in the quiet New Zealand city of Christchurch shocked the world, with...
March 21, 2019

Threat of floods

PAKISTAN has seen many floods, the one that hit the country in 2010 being the most destructive in its history. Over...
March 21, 2019

Walking the talk on Fata

LAWMAKERS in the KP Assembly have rightly raised concerns about a time frame for the integration of the former Fata...
March 20, 2019

More tax reversals

IT is never a pretty sight to see a government bow before rackets and vested interests. That is precisely what our...
March 20, 2019

Law-abiding tenants

MANY acts of terrorism are criminal conspiracies in which a number of operatives play various roles to translate...
March 20, 2019

Plastic sea

ON March 16, curators at a wildlife museum in Davao City in the Philippines, received a call to collect a young ...