Today's Paper | March 21, 2019

3 explosions target Shia shrine in Kabul, says Afghan official

APMarch 21, 2019

Hospital staff members carry a wounded victim on stretcher to emergency ward in Kabul. — AP
Three explosions have struck near a Shia shrine and cemetery in western Kabul as people gathered there to mark the holiday of Nauroz, the Persian New Year, an Afghan official said on Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said Shia worshippers had come to the Karti Sakhi shrine in the Afghan capital when the blasts took place on Thursday morning in the Shia neighbourhood. The tradition at the shrine is to hoist green flags and honour the dead at the cemetery by placing food at the gravesides.

It's unclear what caused the explosions and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan has in the past targeted the country's Shia population. The Sunni militant group considers Shia Muslims heretics.

Afghan War
World

Sajid
Mar 21, 2019 12:38pm

These talibthugs must be eradicated from the face of the earth. They are cancer for humanity! No good or bad just eliminate them all!

Recommend 0
Sha b
Mar 21, 2019 12:42pm

Hope everyone is safe.

Recommend 0
Common Sense
Mar 21, 2019 01:09pm

I condemn this.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Mar 21, 2019 01:10pm

There are no Jacinda Ardern like leaders in Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Pakman
Mar 21, 2019 01:17pm

This is absolutely not acceptable, so sad to see innocent lives lost, no matter the cause.

Recommend 0

