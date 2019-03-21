Mahathir arrives on three-day visit today
ISLAMABAD: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will visit Pakistan on March 21-23, the Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday.
During his stay, Prime Minister Mahathir will be the guest of honour at the Pakistan Day parade on March 23, the FO said in a statement.
Dr Mahathir, who is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including leading businessmen.
His bilateral engagements include call on President Dr Arif Alvi and one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Khan followed by delegation-level talks.
The two prime ministers are scheduled to speak at the roundtable meeting of the chief executive officers of industries, who desire to invest in Pakistan’s automobile and telecommunication sectors.
“Prime Minister Mahathir’s visit will further cement the existing brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries. The focus of the interest is on enhancing economic, trade, investment and defence ties for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries,” the FO statement said.
Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2019
Comments (11)
Welcome my Hero
Turkey, KSA and Malaysia are supporting IK. Good going.
We can absorb some important lessons from this gentleman on how to avoid chinese debt trap diplomacy
good luck
Dear Dr Mahathir. The nation of Pakistan welcomes you with profound gratitude, and look upto you for your valuable guidance to our government to repeat the amazing success story of Malaysia in Pakistan. Malaysia Boleh ! Pakistan Boleh !
Mahatir has proven to be a wise leader who uplifted his country from poverty to self sufficiency and transformed the Malaysian society from ethnic violence to harmony. He also saved the Malaysian economic system from the Currancy crises by keeping major portion of national borrowing in Malaysian ringgit and not in US dollars. He will prove to be a great mentor of PM Imran khan
A great leader, great administrator and best Prime minister of the time. Pakistan must follow his foot step.
Great news. Welcome to Pakistan.
IK is sharp, wise and learns from the best. Dr Mahtir is one of the best leaders. Welcome a brotherly country leader, much liked and respected in Pakistan.
Malaysia built the car ‘proton’. We should learn from that experience.
Welcome Sir !!!