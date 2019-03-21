DAWN.COM

Mahathir arrives on three-day visit today

APPUpdated March 21, 2019

Malaysian Premier Mahathir Mohamad will be the guest of honour at the Pakistan Day parade on March 23. — Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will visit Pakistan on March 21-23, the Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday.

During his stay, Prime Minister Mahathir will be the guest of honour at the Pakistan Day parade on March 23, the FO said in a statement.

Dr Mahathir, who is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including leading businessmen.

His bilateral engagements include call on President Dr Arif Alvi and one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Khan followed by delegation-level talks.

The two prime ministers are scheduled to speak at the roundtable meeting of the chief executive officers of industries, who desire to invest in Pakistan’s automobile and telecommunication sectors.

“Prime Minister Mahathir’s visit will further cement the existing brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries. The focus of the interest is on enhancing economic, trade, investment and defence ties for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries,” the FO statement said.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2019

