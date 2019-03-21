DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 abducted Iranian soldiers recovered from Balochistan's Chagai: ISPR

Dawn.comMarch 21, 2019

Email

About twelve Iranian guards were kidnapped by militants from a post in Mirjaveh region close to the border. — File
About twelve Iranian guards were kidnapped by militants from a post in Mirjaveh region close to the border. — File

Four abducted Iranian soldiers were recovered from a "transitioning hideout" during an operation in Balochistan's Chagai district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) at Amori in Chagai district, about 3-4 kilometres away from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

"Terrorists of proscribed organisation were reported to have entered Pakistan from Afghanistan side along with abducted Iranian soldiers," the military's media wing said.

"After [an] exchange of fire, 4 Iranian soldiers [were] recovered from a transitioning hideout," it said, adding that the soldiers are being handed over to Iranian authorities.

Editorial: Border abductions

In November last year, Pakistani security forces had safely recovered five of the 12 Iranian border guards who were abducted by militants the previous month from Lulakdan area near the Pak-Iran border.

Jaish al-Adl, a terrorist group operating in the region, had claimed responsibility for their kidnapping.

Details were sketchy at the time of the abduction and Iran has since twice revised the number of the abducted border force, including some from Iran's vaunted Revolutionary Guard.

Following the abduction, Iran’s top military commander Maj Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri had phoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and requested him to intensify efforts for search and rescue of the kidnapped Iranian border guards.

The Foreign Office had pledged to offer all possible assistance to locate the missing Iranian security personnel.

"Both militaries, under a joint mechanism established since last year, are working to ascertain the whereabouts of the [missing] Iranian guards. The Director Generals Military Operations from the two sides are coordinating actions in this regard," read the FO statement.

"No effort will be spared to assist our Iranian brothers in finding the missing guards," it had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 20, 2019

More tax reversals

IT is never a pretty sight to see a government bow before rackets and vested interests. That is precisely what our...
March 20, 2019

Law-abiding tenants

MANY acts of terrorism are criminal conspiracies in which a number of operatives play various roles to translate...
March 20, 2019

Plastic sea

ON March 16, curators at a wildlife museum in Davao City in the Philippines, received a call to collect a young ...
March 19, 2019

The winner is PSL

CRICKET and PSL must rank high among metaphors for the Pakistani spirit. The huge success of the fourth edition of...
March 19, 2019

PTDC motels

NEWS of the plan to close six Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation motels and restaurants has coincided with the...
Patriarchy strikes back
Updated March 19, 2019

Patriarchy strikes back

In the days since Aurat March was held, countless women have been subjected to retaliation.