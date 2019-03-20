KP Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Aurat March, terming it 'shameful'

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Aurat March, which was held across Pakistani cities on March 8.

The resolution, presented by Rehana Ismail of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), claimed that women had taken part in the march in major cities holding placards and raising slogans that were "obscene".

A copy of the resolution passed by KP Assembly. — Photo by author

"Some hidden forces have sped up their efforts to destroy our family system and social customs, the practical demonstration of which took place on March 8, 2019, in various big cities on Women's Day," the resolution stated.

It said the demands made at the event for women empowerment were "shameful and un-Islamic".

The document stated that although the provincial assembly supports the rights granted to women and minorities by Islam, the "obscenity" witnessed on March 8 was not acceptable to it.

It asked the KP government to request the federal government to "expose" such forces and their "conspiracies" and prepare a strategy to deal with such incidences in the future.

The resolution in its original form was opposed by MPAs of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), but after some redaction and negotiations, they agreed to unanimously pass the measure.

Women in large numbers, as well as men, had participated in the Aurat March held across the country to mark International Women’s Day on March 8. The first such march took place in Karachi in 2018; this year, the rally was extended to more cities including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad.