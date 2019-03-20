DAWN.COM

March 21, 2019

KP Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Aurat March, terming it 'shameful'

Arif HayatUpdated March 20, 2019

Aurat March participants holding placards on March 8. — Photo courtesy of Amnesty International
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Aurat March, which was held across Pakistani cities on March 8.

The resolution, presented by Rehana Ismail of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), claimed that women had taken part in the march in major cities holding placards and raising slogans that were "obscene".

A copy of the resolution passed by KP Assembly. — Photo by author
"Some hidden forces have sped up their efforts to destroy our family system and social customs, the practical demonstration of which took place on March 8, 2019, in various big cities on Women's Day," the resolution stated.

It said the demands made at the event for women empowerment were "shameful and un-Islamic".

The document stated that although the provincial assembly supports the rights granted to women and minorities by Islam, the "obscenity" witnessed on March 8 was not acceptable to it.

It asked the KP government to request the federal government to "expose" such forces and their "conspiracies" and prepare a strategy to deal with such incidences in the future.

The resolution in its original form was opposed by MPAs of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), but after some redaction and negotiations, they agreed to unanimously pass the measure.

Women in large numbers, as well as men, had participated in the Aurat March held across the country to mark International Women’s Day on March 8. The first such march took place in Karachi in 2018; this year, the rally was extended to more cities including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad.

Comments (3)

AK
Mar 21, 2019 12:09am

Naya Pakistan..

Recommend 0
Strategist
Mar 21, 2019 12:11am

Shame on KP assembly and particularly JUI. They cannot dictate and enforce their views upon others. The placards are an eye opener for a society that is dominated by illiterate and ignorant men. A prostitute wearing a burka is acceptable but a girl from noble family in Chaddar is bad because she is holding placards showing you your discrimination. No wonder why you hate them

Recommend 0
Talha S
Mar 21, 2019 12:13am

Only in KP...can we send these lawmakers back to primary school?

Recommend 0

