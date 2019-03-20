DAWN.COM

Samjhota Express bombing: India's special anti-terror court acquits 4 accused

Dawn.comUpdated March 20, 2019

In this Feb. 19, 2007 file photo, Indian security personnel walk past the charred coaches of the Samjhota Express train, which caught fire after a blast at Dewana, about 80 kilometres north of New Delhi, India. — AP
In this Feb. 19, 2007 file photo, Indian security personnel walk past the charred coaches of the Samjhota Express train, which caught fire after a blast at Dewana, about 80 kilometres north of New Delhi, India. — AP

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in India's Haryana state on Wednesday acquitted all four accused in the Samjhota Express bombing case, India media reported.

In addition, an application filed on March 11 by Pakistani resident, Rahila Wakil, was dismissed by the court. The application had sought permission for out-of-court testimonies of Pakistani witnesses in the case.

“The NIA Special Court has concluded that the investigating agency has failed to prove the conspiracy charge and ruled that [the] accused deserve a benefit of [the] doubt,” The Indian Express quoted NIA Counsel RK Handa as saying.

According to NDTV, the Samjhota Express train was headed from Delhi to Lahore. Nearly 70 people were killed in the blasts, which took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007.

The explosions ripped through the train as it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last railway station on the Indian side.

Among those who died in the terrorist attack were a total of 43 Pakistanis, The Indian Express reported.

According to NDTV, Haryana police had registered a case, but the probe was handed over to the National Investigation Agency in July 2010, which then filed a charge sheet in June 2011 after conducting a probe, indicting eight individuals.

NIA's probe came to the conclusion that the accused were upset with previous attacks on Hindu temples — Gujarat's Akshardham, Jammu's Raghunath Mandir, and Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Mandir — and had conspired to target the Pakistan-bound train as revenge, according to NDTV.

"The accused had conspired and propounded a theory of 'bomb ka badla bomb' (a bomb for a bomb)," NDTV quoted the NIA as stating in the charge sheet.

The accused include Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan, and Rajinder Chaudhary, all of whom appeared before the court.

Sunil Joshi, the alleged mastermind of the attack, was killed in December 2007, according to The Indian Express and Times of India.

The remaining three accused, namely Ramchandra Kalsangra, Sandeep Dange, and Amit, continue to be at large and have been declared as proclaimed offenders, The Indian Express reported.

The trial first began in 2010 at the Panchkula NIA court and over the course of the proceedings, around 224 witnesses of the total 299 have all testified before the court, the publication further stated.

The Samjhota Express, also known as the Attari Express, runs between Delhi and Attari in India and Delhi and Lahore in Pakistan, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

'Highly condemnable'

The Foreign Office spokesperson after news of the acquittal emerged, termed the development as "highly condemnable".

"We have received reports that 4 of the accused in the Samjhota Express bombing have been let go. This is highly condemnable," said FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

"What will we tell the families of the 42 Pakistanis who were killed in the attack?" he said in regret adding that this was "an extreme step" taken by India.

The spokesperson said that the Foreign Office was gathering details regarding the development and will soon release a statement in response to the verdict.

Surya Kant Agrawal
Mar 20, 2019 06:37pm

Congress government in order to obtain political mileage spoilt the case and did not go after real culprits who wanted to spoil India Pakistan relationship.

Recommend 0
Sunny
Mar 20, 2019 06:37pm

This verdict was expected as the Indian government and its agencies were not really serious about prosecuting their own.

Recommend 0
hanifsmile
Mar 20, 2019 06:38pm

Not surprised

Recommend 0
Sajjad
Mar 20, 2019 06:43pm

what else can u expect from them?

Recommend 0
Uday
Mar 20, 2019 06:44pm

Hence proved that it was a fabricated case

Recommend 0
Shahid
Mar 20, 2019 06:49pm

Looks like Modi govt was able to fulfill one of their campaign promises

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Mar 20, 2019 06:56pm

Aliens from sky did the bombing

Recommend 0
Yuvaraj
Mar 20, 2019 07:05pm

It should be appealed to the supreme Court immediately

Recommend 0
Faisal
Mar 20, 2019 07:12pm

@Uday , Then who killed 68 people in India? So you are accepting Indian Agencies aren't capable of handling any investigation?

Recommend 0
zane
Mar 20, 2019 07:12pm

Not a surprise verdict. As expected by the indian gov't

Recommend 0
ali
Mar 20, 2019 07:18pm

Then who did it

Recommend 0
Abhi Nandan
Mar 20, 2019 07:18pm

if it is up to the Indian Courts, they can also prove that no Samjhota bombing took place even. Well done guys for saving your own kin... ;-)

Recommend 0
Divakar
Mar 20, 2019 07:20pm

@Tahir Raouf, :Do you have actionable evidence?

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Mar 20, 2019 07:26pm

How can you acquit the terrorists? The simple answer is you have to be part of BJP.

Recommend 0
Na Maloom Afraad
Mar 20, 2019 07:31pm

Evidences should be acceptable to Indian Courts

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Mar 20, 2019 07:32pm

I feel they were non state actors.

Recommend 0
Lone star
Mar 20, 2019 07:41pm

Fair judgement

Recommend 0
Alpha Beta
Mar 20, 2019 07:44pm

If I do it's okay but if you do the same you are supporting extremism.

Recommend 0
Ahad Khan
Mar 20, 2019 07:48pm

@Faisal, Well said

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Mar 20, 2019 07:50pm

What do you expect from us than?

Recommend 0
facts on the face
Mar 20, 2019 07:51pm

Finally, justice served.

Recommend 0
SA
Mar 20, 2019 08:05pm

India blames Pakistan for being lax on Masood Azhar etc but do the same with there own extremists. should Pakistan also raise these issues at the UN?

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 20, 2019 08:07pm

Outrageous. You stand fully exposed now.

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Mar 20, 2019 08:14pm

India shouldn't complain after this.

Recommend 0

