Today's Paper | March 20, 2019

Shutdown in Indian-occupied Kashmir over teacher's 'cold-blooded murder' in custody

AFPMarch 20, 2019

Indian paramilitary troopers stand next to closed shops during a one-day strike in Srinagar on Wednesday, called in protest following the death of a school teacher who reportedly died in police custody. — AFP
Indian paramilitary troopers stand next to closed shops during a one-day strike in Srinagar on Wednesday, called in protest following the death of a school teacher who reportedly died in police custody. — AFP

Schools and businesses shut across Indian-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday as protests grew over the death in police custody of a young school teacher that sparked outrage across the restive territory.

Rizwan Asad Pandit. — Photo courtesy Kashmir Media Service
Rizwan Asad Pandit. — Photo courtesy Kashmir Media Service

Indian police bundled Rizwan Asad Pandit from his home in a late-night raid on Sunday to a detention centre in the main city of Srinagar, where he died in the early hours of Tuesday.

No official explanation has been offered for his death. Police say Rizwan — who spent his 29th birthday in custody — was taken “in pursuance of a terror case investigation”.

He was a campaigner for Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir, which was outlawed by New Delhi this month.

Authorities launched a sweeping crackdown that has seen hundreds arrested since. But his family said Rizwan had no links to militancy and was murdered.

“He has been murdered in cold blood, and now they are telling lies about his death. How could that be? He has been tortured to death,” Rizwan's brother Zulqarnain Pandit told local newspaper Kashmir Reader.

News of his death spread quickly in occupied Kashmir, where popular anger against Indian occupation in the Muslim-majority region often erupts into violent clashes between civilians and Indian forces.

Local authorities have ordered an inquiry into Rizwan's death but police have not registered an official investigation yet.

Shops and schools were shut in Srinagar and large parts of occupied Kashmir in protest after three major Kashmiri groups in the region called for a strike.

Rights groups, including the United Nations rights office, have accused Indian forces of acting with “virtual immunity” in occupied Kashmir, protected by laws that shield soldiers from prosecution. There have been more than 100 official inquiries into civilian deaths in occupied Kashmir since 2008 but none has resulted in convictions, said Khurram Parvez, a high-profile local activist.

“This absolute impunity completely scuttles justice,” he said.

At the height of major demonstrations against Indian rule in 2016, another teacher died in military custody, fuelling popular anger. The soldiers accused of murdering the man were never prosecuted.

Shary
Mar 20, 2019 05:35pm

Yet another extra judicial killing of a Muslim from a secular state.

surinder p s singh
Mar 20, 2019 05:47pm

this is very ugly, I feel sad. I believe now that indian police is bad, I was always suspicious. now it is proven. I am ashamed

Zak
Mar 20, 2019 05:49pm

Pakistan should now start pressing for UN more active support UNMOGIP involvement , as India has blocked their access to Loc and to visit IOK. On our side they are free to roam around.

Iftikhar Husain
Mar 20, 2019 05:51pm

When these tragic deaths will stop shame.

Zak
Mar 20, 2019 06:37pm

Prayers for another innocent Kashmiri from, IOK, who lost his life at the hands.of the foreign Indian occupation army.

Surya Kant Agrawal
Mar 20, 2019 06:37pm

The matter is ordered for investigation

Indian Muslim
Mar 20, 2019 06:57pm

In India thousands of custody deaths happen all the time .

Prateik
Mar 20, 2019 06:59pm

Arman Loni too died in police custody.

