DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi arrested in London: British police

ReutersUpdated March 20, 2019

Email

Punjab National Bank said last year that two jewellery groups headed by Nirav Modi and his uncle had defrauded it. ─ File photo by The Statesman
Punjab National Bank said last year that two jewellery groups headed by Nirav Modi and his uncle had defrauded it. ─ File photo by The Statesman

Fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi has been arrested in London on behalf of the Indian authorities, British police said on Wednesday.

India had asked Britain in August to extradite Modi, one of the main suspects charged in the $2 billion loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), India's biggest banking fraud.

Police said Modi, 48, had been arrested in the Holborn area of central London on Tuesday and was due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court today.

Punjab National Bank, Indias second-largest state-run bank, in 2018 said that two jewellery groups headed by Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi had defrauded it by raising credit from other Indian banks using illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff.

Modi and Choksi, who have both denied wrongdoing, left India before the details of the fraud became public.

In December, a British court agreed that another high-profile Indian businessman, aviation tycoon Vijay Mallya, could be extradited to his homeland to face fraud charges. Mallya is currently appealing the decision.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 20, 2019

More tax reversals

IT is never a pretty sight to see a government bow before rackets and vested interests. That is precisely what our...
March 20, 2019

Law-abiding tenants

MANY acts of terrorism are criminal conspiracies in which a number of operatives play various roles to translate...
March 20, 2019

Plastic sea

ON March 16, curators at a wildlife museum in Davao City in the Philippines, received a call to collect a young ...
March 19, 2019

The winner is PSL

CRICKET and PSL must rank high among metaphors for the Pakistani spirit. The huge success of the fourth edition of...
March 19, 2019

PTDC motels

NEWS of the plan to close six Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation motels and restaurants has coincided with the...
Patriarchy strikes back
Updated March 19, 2019

Patriarchy strikes back

In the days since Aurat March was held, countless women have been subjected to retaliation.