Funerals begin for New Zealand terror attack victims

Hundreds of mourners gathered in a Christchurch cemetery on Wednesday for the first funerals of those killed in last week's terror attack targeting two mosques as citizens braced for days of emotional farewells following the massacre.

The bodies of the victims were carried in open caskets on the shoulders of mourners into a large tent at Memorial Park Cemetery. Heavily armed police stood watch with flowers tucked in their revolver holsters and attached to their high powered rifles.

Six victims were buried today, with more expected in the days to come. As of Tuesday night, just 21 victims had been identified, with the remainder expected to be completed on Wednesday before their bodies can be released for burial, police said. The victims' families have been frustrated by the delay.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said at a media briefing in the capital Wellington today that the police had to prove the cause of death to the satisfaction of the coroner and judge handling the case.

"You cannot convict for murder without that cause of death. So this is a very comprehensive process that must be completed to the highest standard," he said.

Twenty nine people wounded in the attacks remain in the hospital, with eight still in intensive care. Many have had to undergo multiple surgeries due to complicated gunshot wounds. The gunman used semi-automatic AR-15 rifles, with large magazines, and a shotgun.

The majority of victims were migrants or refugees from countries such as Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Somalia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The youngest was a boy of three, born in New Zealand to Somali refugee parents.

The first two victims buried today, father and son Khaled and Hamza Mustafa, came from war-torn Syria.

"I cannot tell you how gutting it is...a family came here for safety and they should have been safe here," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, visiting the city for the second time since the massacre.

Ardern also announced that the azaan for congregational prayers this coming Friday would be broadcast nationally followed by two minutes of silence for the 50 Muslims killed by Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant.

"There is a desire to show support for the Muslim community as they return to mosques on Friday," she said.

The bullet-ridden Al Noor mosque, where more than 40 people died, is being repaired for Friday prayers. Near the mosque, members of rival gangs did a Maori haka, a powerful indigenous ceremonial performance, and a crowd of people sung New Zealand's national anthem as the sun set.

The Australian National Imams Council has called on Imams to dedicate this Friday's Khutbah (sermon) to the victims of the attack.

"The attack on any Muslim or any innocent person anywhere around the world is an attack on all Muslims and all people," the council said in a statement.

"This is a human and an international tragedy, not only a Muslim and NZ tragedy. These acts of terror are there to divide us...and we reject this in all its forms and ways, but rather we will stay united and strong."

Muslims make up just 1 per cent of the total population of New Zealand, according to the country's last census which was carried out in 2013. The number of people identifying as Muslims rose by 28pc between 2006 and 2013, according to Stats NZ, with just over a quarter of them born in the country.

Many in the New Zealand Muslim community are converts from other religions and from local or European ethnic backgrounds.

Prime Minister Ardern, who sought to reassure the country's Muslims after the attack, received global praise for her outreach to the community in the days after the massacre, which she has termed terrorism.

Wearing a black scarf over her head, she was photographed hugging members of the Muslim community at a Christchurch refugee centre. She also vowed to change the country's gun laws, saying a ban on semi-automatic weapons would be considered.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old leader had opened her remarks in parliament with a symbolic gesture, repeating the greeting uttered every day across the Islamic world: "As-salaam alaikum".

She has also announced an inquiry into the intelligence and security services' failures to detect the risk from the attacker or his plans.