DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Lahore court sentences Czech model to 8 years, 8 months in jail for smuggling narcotics

Rana BilalMarch 20, 2019

Email

21-year-old Tereza Hluskova had been caught trying to board a flight to Abu Dhabi with 8.5kgs of narcotics in 2018. — DawnNewsTV
21-year-old Tereza Hluskova had been caught trying to board a flight to Abu Dhabi with 8.5kgs of narcotics in 2018. — DawnNewsTV

A Lahore Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced a Czech woman arrested last year on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi to eight years and eight months in jail.

The trial in the case had been completed on January 9; today, Additional Sessions Judge Shahzad Raza issued the verdict against 21-year-old Tereza Hluskova.

Since her arrest on January 10, 2018 Hluskova has told investigators that she came to Pakistan to work as a model, but someone put eight and a half kilogrammes of narcotics into her luggage as she was returning.

She was arrested as she tried to board a flight for Abu Dhabi.

Czech diplomats had provided her legal assistance.

Pakistani authorities often make arrests of both Pakistanis and foreigners for transporting narcotics.

Over the course of her trial, nine witnesses had recorded their statements against the accused.

Earlier this year, in January, a foreign PhD student was taken into custody by customs staff after narcotics were found in his luggage during check-in at the new Islamabad International Airport.

Customs staff recovered 325 grams of cocaine disguised as sweets and arrested the student Ifenaye Junior Aloja, who is a PhD student in a private university of Islamabad. He was moved to Customs Headquarters for legal proceedings.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 20, 2019 02:24pm

When Ayyan Ali is roaming freely then no point in keeping her. Let her go to her country and let them decide her fate.

Recommend 0
Faisal
Mar 20, 2019 02:26pm

Rules must be followed.

Recommend 0
Omar
Mar 20, 2019 02:26pm

She’s not smiling now !

Recommend 0
Kashif Ali
Mar 20, 2019 02:30pm

Release her on humanitarian grounds

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 20, 2019

More tax reversals

IT is never a pretty sight to see a government bow before rackets and vested interests. That is precisely what our...
March 20, 2019

Law-abiding tenants

MANY acts of terrorism are criminal conspiracies in which a number of operatives play various roles to translate...
March 20, 2019

Plastic sea

ON March 16, curators at a wildlife museum in Davao City in the Philippines, received a call to collect a young ...
March 19, 2019

The winner is PSL

CRICKET and PSL must rank high among metaphors for the Pakistani spirit. The huge success of the fourth edition of...
March 19, 2019

PTDC motels

NEWS of the plan to close six Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation motels and restaurants has coincided with the...
Patriarchy strikes back
Updated March 19, 2019

Patriarchy strikes back

In the days since Aurat March was held, countless women have been subjected to retaliation.