Today's Paper | March 20, 2019

Qureshi criticises India's condemnation of New Zealand terror attack

Mohammad ImranUpdated March 20, 2019

India did not have the courage to use the words 'Muslim' or 'mosque' in its condemnation, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi points out. ─ APP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday criticised India's condemnation of a white supremacist terror attack targeting Muslims in two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers last week.

As many as 50 people lost their lives when a “right-wing extremist” armed with semi-automatic weapons rampaged through two mosques.

The foreign minister, while speaking to Pakistani journalists during a three-day trip to Beijing, pointed out that New Delhi "did not have the courage" to use the words 'Muslim' or 'mosque' in its condemnation of the attack.

"If, God forbid, there had been an attack on a Hindu temple, Pakistan would have stood with India," he stated.

Discussing his visit to China, Qureshi said that Beijing had once again proved to be a great friend of Pakistan's during a time of crisis.

"Pakistan has complete faith in China. This trust has been bolstered by the role that China played in the recent [Pak-India] crisis," he said.

As tensions rose between Pakistan and India, China had repeatedly expressed its concerns for the region.

“We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and adopt actions that will help stabilise the situation in the region and improve mutual relations,” China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang had said at the time.

Later, as the situation de-escalated Qureshi had thanked China for its role in easing the tension between the two sides through diplomacy.

Speaking about his meetings with Chinese dignitaries during the visit, Qureshi said that Pakistan is providing Chinese investors with complete security.

"Chinese investors should come to Pakistan without any fear, we take full responsibility for their security," Qureshi said, adding that no investor would have any issues procuring no-objection certificates.

Pakistan

Sachin
Mar 20, 2019 01:07pm

India doesn't differentiate based on religion. For us terrorism is terrorism and is not linked with or against any particular religion.

Twinkle India
Mar 20, 2019 01:09pm

His day is not completed without mentioning about India.

HanzaD
Mar 20, 2019 01:10pm

Religion is a personal preference, stop using it for political purpose. India condemned the attack for what it was, an attack against humanity.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 20, 2019 01:11pm

A typical negative attitude of Modi, as he is very reluctant to use 'Muslims' in his statements. Because, if he uses then this will remind him about inhumane atrocities in Kashmir that he planned, executed and, he will feel guilty and ambarrased. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Bhola Bhala
Mar 20, 2019 01:13pm

This guy speaks non-stop on any thing!

AMIT SHARMA
Mar 20, 2019 01:13pm

India has no role in this, Quereshi should mind his own business.

Logic
Mar 20, 2019 01:15pm

Why do you care about what India said What a waste of time

Kashif Ajaz
Mar 20, 2019 01:15pm

What else one could expect from a man like Modi.

Saffron
Mar 20, 2019 01:16pm

Because ours is a secular state. Stop playing appeasement politics.

Alien1
Mar 20, 2019 01:16pm

Look who is talking, he is in china where more than a million muslims are treated inhumanly, he does not even have the courage to talk to them about this.

L.Ahmad
Mar 20, 2019 01:20pm

No one is bound to use the words of your choice.

D patel
Mar 20, 2019 01:22pm

PM Khan already has declared that the terrorism has no religion. So what is wrong if Modi avoids religion when talking about terrorism?

Pak Army
Mar 20, 2019 01:22pm

In international politics no one become the real friend.China is always workings for their national interest

Faif
Mar 20, 2019 01:23pm

Highly immatured FM for Pakistan.

BRIJ MOHAN
Mar 20, 2019 01:25pm

Every Sovereign Country has sovereign right how to react to World events and to choose the words in its reaction. Mr. Qureshi should take care of Pakistan's reaction.

Wiserneighbour
Mar 20, 2019 01:30pm

India will decide how to condemn. Who is he to phrase the words?

petere
Mar 20, 2019 01:31pm

Here we go again india ?

Satya
Mar 20, 2019 01:31pm

5 Indian died there if I am not wrong. When a human dies, a human dies. It doesn't matter if it's a Muslim or a Hindu or a Christian. What is wrong with you.

Indian
Mar 20, 2019 01:35pm

Doesn’t he have any other work except for criticism of India

Assamese
Mar 20, 2019 01:35pm

What is your problem with Indian statement , should they ask from you what to say and what not to say ? Better concentrate on your activities rather than running after what India does or says .

Shubham Chakraborty
Mar 20, 2019 01:36pm

Why make a big fuss out of nothing?

Akram
Mar 20, 2019 01:37pm

I think we need to stop being disappointed or surprised by India’s actions as long as this right-wing government is in place

ashutosh
Mar 20, 2019 01:38pm

No one takes you seriously already.

Anusri
Mar 20, 2019 01:38pm

Why pakistani foreign minister always thinks about India? India has nothing to do regarding his visit to China.

Logic
Mar 20, 2019 01:38pm

Human life has no religion , why was it even necessary to use word "Muslim".....Mr. Qureshi ?

NP
Mar 20, 2019 01:41pm

Terrorists are terrorists, the victims are victims regardless of race and religion. Why should India make special mention of religion and a place of worship?

samik ganguly
Mar 20, 2019 01:42pm

exactly how many countries did this 'special' mention in their respective condemnation messages?

Milind
Mar 20, 2019 01:46pm

Qureshi saab what do you have to say about atrocities on Uighur Muslims in China?

Wasim
Mar 20, 2019 01:49pm

Outspoken FM. Its not Pakistan's responsibility to check India's Statements unless it is related to it. Very immature.

Ranger
Mar 20, 2019 01:52pm

9 Indians died in the attack and we're mourning them and here you are criticizing the statement at a time like this.

Corruptionfreesociety
Mar 20, 2019 01:53pm

India govn right now is termed as anti Muslim by many Western intellectuals.

skumar
Mar 20, 2019 01:55pm

terror has no religion sir, . even your PM said that ....

Hindustaani
Mar 20, 2019 01:56pm

China takes him very seriously :)

Factual Reality
Mar 20, 2019 01:57pm

@ashutosh, china invited him for talks, it seems china is taking him seriously.

Khurram
Mar 20, 2019 01:58pm

That's how secular country are.

skumar
Mar 20, 2019 01:59pm

you mean what you say should be red out ?

Fairplay
Mar 20, 2019 02:00pm

He is spot on, Modi being a hard right used the same rhetoric as Donald Trump, no mention of the fact that those killed were Muslims, BJP is a right wing anti Muslim. Party.

Ganga
Mar 20, 2019 02:03pm

Why to drag India,is it for local consumption

Truth
Mar 20, 2019 02:07pm

"Terrorist has no religion" , by that logic victims have no religion too.

Omar
Mar 20, 2019 02:08pm

@ashutosh, just like no one takes your RSS Modi seriously!

Khalil UK
Mar 20, 2019 02:13pm

Well said FM Quresghi

Nit
Mar 20, 2019 02:14pm

Do you have the courage to criticise China for what's happening to Muslims there ?

Khalid
Mar 20, 2019 02:17pm

@Sachin, then why isn't Modi the butcher in jail

Ahmed
Mar 20, 2019 02:18pm

You can condemn India but not China who have arrested 13,000 innocent muslims in xinjiang province.

