Qureshi criticises India's condemnation of New Zealand terror attack

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday criticised India's condemnation of a white supremacist terror attack targeting Muslims in two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers last week.

As many as 50 people lost their lives when a “right-wing extremist” armed with semi-automatic weapons rampaged through two mosques.

The foreign minister, while speaking to Pakistani journalists during a three-day trip to Beijing, pointed out that New Delhi "did not have the courage" to use the words 'Muslim' or 'mosque' in its condemnation of the attack.

"If, God forbid, there had been an attack on a Hindu temple, Pakistan would have stood with India," he stated.

Discussing his visit to China, Qureshi said that Beijing had once again proved to be a great friend of Pakistan's during a time of crisis.

"Pakistan has complete faith in China. This trust has been bolstered by the role that China played in the recent [Pak-India] crisis," he said.

As tensions rose between Pakistan and India, China had repeatedly expressed its concerns for the region.

“We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and adopt actions that will help stabilise the situation in the region and improve mutual relations,” China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang had said at the time.

Later, as the situation de-escalated Qureshi had thanked China for its role in easing the tension between the two sides through diplomacy.

Speaking about his meetings with Chinese dignitaries during the visit, Qureshi said that Pakistan is providing Chinese investors with complete security.

"Chinese investors should come to Pakistan without any fear, we take full responsibility for their security," Qureshi said, adding that no investor would have any issues procuring no-objection certificates.