Qureshi criticises India's condemnation of New Zealand terror attack
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday criticised India's condemnation of a white supremacist terror attack targeting Muslims in two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers last week.
As many as 50 people lost their lives when a “right-wing extremist” armed with semi-automatic weapons rampaged through two mosques.
The foreign minister, while speaking to Pakistani journalists during a three-day trip to Beijing, pointed out that New Delhi "did not have the courage" to use the words 'Muslim' or 'mosque' in its condemnation of the attack.
"If, God forbid, there had been an attack on a Hindu temple, Pakistan would have stood with India," he stated.
Discussing his visit to China, Qureshi said that Beijing had once again proved to be a great friend of Pakistan's during a time of crisis.
"Pakistan has complete faith in China. This trust has been bolstered by the role that China played in the recent [Pak-India] crisis," he said.
As tensions rose between Pakistan and India, China had repeatedly expressed its concerns for the region.
“We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and adopt actions that will help stabilise the situation in the region and improve mutual relations,” China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang had said at the time.
Later, as the situation de-escalated Qureshi had thanked China for its role in easing the tension between the two sides through diplomacy.
Speaking about his meetings with Chinese dignitaries during the visit, Qureshi said that Pakistan is providing Chinese investors with complete security.
"Chinese investors should come to Pakistan without any fear, we take full responsibility for their security," Qureshi said, adding that no investor would have any issues procuring no-objection certificates.
Comments (44)
India doesn't differentiate based on religion. For us terrorism is terrorism and is not linked with or against any particular religion.
His day is not completed without mentioning about India.
Religion is a personal preference, stop using it for political purpose. India condemned the attack for what it was, an attack against humanity.
A typical negative attitude of Modi, as he is very reluctant to use 'Muslims' in his statements. Because, if he uses then this will remind him about inhumane atrocities in Kashmir that he planned, executed and, he will feel guilty and ambarrased. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
This guy speaks non-stop on any thing!
India has no role in this, Quereshi should mind his own business.
Why do you care about what India said What a waste of time
What else one could expect from a man like Modi.
Because ours is a secular state. Stop playing appeasement politics.
Look who is talking, he is in china where more than a million muslims are treated inhumanly, he does not even have the courage to talk to them about this.
No one is bound to use the words of your choice.
PM Khan already has declared that the terrorism has no religion. So what is wrong if Modi avoids religion when talking about terrorism?
In international politics no one become the real friend.China is always workings for their national interest
Highly immatured FM for Pakistan.
Every Sovereign Country has sovereign right how to react to World events and to choose the words in its reaction. Mr. Qureshi should take care of Pakistan's reaction.
India will decide how to condemn. Who is he to phrase the words?
Here we go again india ?
5 Indian died there if I am not wrong. When a human dies, a human dies. It doesn't matter if it's a Muslim or a Hindu or a Christian. What is wrong with you.
Doesn’t he have any other work except for criticism of India
What is your problem with Indian statement , should they ask from you what to say and what not to say ? Better concentrate on your activities rather than running after what India does or says .
Why make a big fuss out of nothing?
I think we need to stop being disappointed or surprised by India’s actions as long as this right-wing government is in place
No one takes you seriously already.
Why pakistani foreign minister always thinks about India? India has nothing to do regarding his visit to China.
Human life has no religion , why was it even necessary to use word "Muslim".....Mr. Qureshi ?
Terrorists are terrorists, the victims are victims regardless of race and religion. Why should India make special mention of religion and a place of worship?
exactly how many countries did this 'special' mention in their respective condemnation messages?
Qureshi saab what do you have to say about atrocities on Uighur Muslims in China?
Outspoken FM. Its not Pakistan's responsibility to check India's Statements unless it is related to it. Very immature.
9 Indians died in the attack and we're mourning them and here you are criticizing the statement at a time like this.
India govn right now is termed as anti Muslim by many Western intellectuals.
terror has no religion sir, . even your PM said that ....
China takes him very seriously :)
@ashutosh, china invited him for talks, it seems china is taking him seriously.
That's how secular country are.
you mean what you say should be red out ?
He is spot on, Modi being a hard right used the same rhetoric as Donald Trump, no mention of the fact that those killed were Muslims, BJP is a right wing anti Muslim. Party.
Why to drag India,is it for local consumption
"Terrorist has no religion" , by that logic victims have no religion too.
@ashutosh, just like no one takes your RSS Modi seriously!
Well said FM Quresghi
Do you have the courage to criticise China for what's happening to Muslims there ?
@Sachin, then why isn't Modi the butcher in jail
You can condemn India but not China who have arrested 13,000 innocent muslims in xinjiang province.