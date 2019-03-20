DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

6 Levies personnel martyred in Ziarat

Syed Ali ShahUpdated March 20, 2019

Email

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani said that armed terrorists attacked a Levies checkpost in Ziarat's Sanjavi area in the morning. ─ INP/File
Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani said that armed terrorists attacked a Levies checkpost in Ziarat's Sanjavi area in the morning. ─ INP/File

Six Levies personnel were martyred in an attack in Balochistan's Ziarat district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani said that armed terrorists attacked a Levies checkpost in Ziarat's Sanjavi area in the morning.

All Levies personnel deployed at the checkpost were martyred, he added, while the terrorists managed to escape. The bodies of the martyred personnel, identified as Daffadar Mehtabuddin, Sepoy Abdul Hakeem, Sepoy Faqir Muhammad, Sepoy Muhammad Usman, Sepoy Abdul Shakoor, Sepoy Daad Muhammad, were taken to Sanjavi Hospital.

After the incident, Levies personnel and other law enforcement agencies reached the spot to launch an investigation into the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyredom of Levies personnel. He also offered his condolences to the family members of the slain Levies men.

TERRORISM IN PAKISTAN
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Mitron
Mar 20, 2019 12:21pm

Indian

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 20, 2019

More tax reversals

IT is never a pretty sight to see a government bow before rackets and vested interests. That is precisely what our...
March 20, 2019

Law-abiding tenants

MANY acts of terrorism are criminal conspiracies in which a number of operatives play various roles to translate...
March 20, 2019

Plastic sea

ON March 16, curators at a wildlife museum in Davao City in the Philippines, received a call to collect a young ...
March 19, 2019

The winner is PSL

CRICKET and PSL must rank high among metaphors for the Pakistani spirit. The huge success of the fourth edition of...
March 19, 2019

PTDC motels

NEWS of the plan to close six Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation motels and restaurants has coincided with the...
Patriarchy strikes back
Updated March 19, 2019

Patriarchy strikes back

In the days since Aurat March was held, countless women have been subjected to retaliation.