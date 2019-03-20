6 Levies personnel martyred in Ziarat

Six Levies personnel were martyred in an attack in Balochistan's Ziarat district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani said that armed terrorists attacked a Levies checkpost in Ziarat's Sanjavi area in the morning.

All Levies personnel deployed at the checkpost were martyred, he added, while the terrorists managed to escape. The bodies of the martyred personnel, identified as Daffadar Mehtabuddin, Sepoy Abdul Hakeem, Sepoy Faqir Muhammad, Sepoy Muhammad Usman, Sepoy Abdul Shakoor, Sepoy Daad Muhammad, were taken to Sanjavi Hospital.

After the incident, Levies personnel and other law enforcement agencies reached the spot to launch an investigation into the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyredom of Levies personnel. He also offered his condolences to the family members of the slain Levies men.