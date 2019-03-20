DAWN.COM

March 20, 2019

Zardari, Bilawal arrive at NAB Islamabad amid tight security

Nadir GuramaniUpdated March 20, 2019

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives at NAB's office in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
PPP workers gather outside NAB Islamabad ahead of Bilawal's arrival. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad amid tight security.

The father-son duo are appearing before the watchdog in connection with an inquiry regarding an alleged loan obtained by the Park Lane Estate Company.

Outside NAB's office, party workers clashed with the security personnel after the former tried to force their way inside.

The entry of the PPP leaders in the NAB office building was delayed as the workers — who had been instructed by party leadership to reach the capital in order to "express solidarity" with the chairperson — surrounded their vehicles. Additional security personnel were summoned in order to disperse the workers so that Bilawal and Zardari can enter the NAB office building.

Earlier, the roads leading to NAB's Islamabad office, were blocked and workers were stopped at Nadra Chowk, alleged PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari. He further said that the administration would be responsible in case of any "incident".

"The workers are peaceful and are coming [to NAB's office] to welcome their leader," he insisted.

PPP workers, however, removed the blockades to reach NAB Islamabad office, after which police arrested some workers. PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar expressed disappointment at the arrest of the PPP workers and accused the government of trying to bring a "one-party system".

Prior to their arrival, Bilawal and Zardari, accompanied by other PPP leaders, met with their legal team at Zardari House.

A day earlier, Zardari had obtained a 10-day protective bail from the Sindh High Court.

Park Lane Estate case

NAB claims that an inquiry was initiated against Park Lane Estate Company (Pvt) Ltd — a firm co-owned by Zardari and Bilawal — and government officials for alleged illegal transfer of forest land. The bureau states that an inquiry was authorised into allegations that land belonging to the Punjab forest department was illegally transferred by Capital Development Authority officials to Park Lane Estate Company, a Karachi-based real estate firm.

NAB had summoned them to appear before it in Rawalpindi on Dec 13 last year; however, only Zardari had appeared in person. Bilawal was represented by his lawyer.

According to Khokhar, who is also Bilawal's spokesperson, the party chairperson had been summoned by NAB in connection with an inquiry into the loan allegedly obtained by the Park Lane firm. He claimed that Bilawal had become a minor shareholder of Park Lane Limited when he was only one year old. The company, he said, had been purchased by Zardari on July 31, 1989.

Khokhar added that Zardari had resigned from the directorship of this company when he assumed the office of the president of Pakistan in 2008. He said Bilawal had never served as a director and as a shareholder he had no involvement in the day-to-day affairs of the company.

More details to follow.

Comments (13)

fairplay
Mar 20, 2019 11:27am

Declare section 144 and then arrest violators.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Mar 20, 2019 11:33am

Poor preparation, despite advance notice. A deliberate failing of the police?

Recommend 0
Karachi King
Mar 20, 2019 11:37am

Good move. Send them jail quickly without wasting time

Recommend 0
Zia
Mar 20, 2019 11:50am

PPP nd PMLN have destroyed civilian institutions of Pakistan. They must be held accountable for!

Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Mar 20, 2019 11:58am

Questions against corruption are against democracy for some obvious reasons..

I need my taxes back...

Recommend 0
Akram
Mar 20, 2019 12:02pm

When they get convicted they will not be able to hide behind their workers

Recommend 0
Habbi
Mar 20, 2019 12:09pm

@fairplay, remember dharna of 126 days? Democracy allows peaceful protests.

Recommend 0
SAB
Mar 20, 2019 12:19pm

All these PPP workers have come out to save democracy, rule of law, and freedom of expression. Kudos to them.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Mar 20, 2019 12:19pm

We should be ready. Zardari may go for a false flag at this conjuncture in time. They HAVE done this before. As for Khursheed Shah, yes, no one in Pakistan has faith in provincial depts of Sindh.

Recommend 0
Sunny
Mar 20, 2019 12:38pm

What is PPP trying to do? Create riots? Zardari's have no shame - how can smile and wave to the people when they are going to answer questions about corruption and money laundering.

Recommend 0
Shah
Mar 20, 2019 12:40pm

Shameless criminals. Milling to the media cameras as if they are Nelson Mandela.

Recommend 0
Hussain
Mar 20, 2019 12:40pm

Slaves are greeting to their Lords on Corruption.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Mar 20, 2019 12:43pm

Time to stop playing with these corrupt THUGS. They are not politicians or carrying love for Pakistan. Prosecute and put them in jail.

Recommend 0

March 20, 2019

More tax reversals

IT is never a pretty sight to see a government bow before rackets and vested interests. That is precisely what our...
March 20, 2019

Law-abiding tenants

MANY acts of terrorism are criminal conspiracies in which a number of operatives play various roles to translate...
March 20, 2019

Plastic sea

ON March 16, curators at a wildlife museum in Davao City in the Philippines, received a call to collect a young ...
March 19, 2019

The winner is PSL

CRICKET and PSL must rank high among metaphors for the Pakistani spirit. The huge success of the fourth edition of...
March 19, 2019

PTDC motels

NEWS of the plan to close six Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation motels and restaurants has coincided with the...
Patriarchy strikes back
Updated March 19, 2019

Patriarchy strikes back

In the days since Aurat March was held, countless women have been subjected to retaliation.