DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan wishes Hindu community a 'very happy, peaceful' Holi

Dawn.comMarch 20, 2019

Email

This file photo shows women from the Hindu community smear each other with color to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, at a temple in Lahore. — AP
This file photo shows women from the Hindu community smear each other with color to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, at a temple in Lahore. — AP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wished the Hindu community "a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours".

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also took to Twitter to wish "happy Holi" to the community.

"Happy Holi to all my Hindu brothers & sisters. On the happy occasion of Holi, let us spread the wonderful message of peace and happiness," he wrote.

Holi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month and marks the start of spring. This year, the Hindu community across the globe is celebrating the national holiday on Wednesday (today).

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 20, 2019

More tax reversals

IT is never a pretty sight to see a government bow before rackets and vested interests. That is precisely what our...
March 20, 2019

Law-abiding tenants

MANY acts of terrorism are criminal conspiracies in which a number of operatives play various roles to translate...
March 20, 2019

Plastic sea

ON March 16, curators at a wildlife museum in Davao City in the Philippines, received a call to collect a young ...
March 19, 2019

The winner is PSL

CRICKET and PSL must rank high among metaphors for the Pakistani spirit. The huge success of the fourth edition of...
March 19, 2019

PTDC motels

NEWS of the plan to close six Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation motels and restaurants has coincided with the...
Patriarchy strikes back
Updated March 19, 2019

Patriarchy strikes back

In the days since Aurat March was held, countless women have been subjected to retaliation.