PM Khan wishes Hindu community a 'very happy, peaceful' Holi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wished the Hindu community "a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours".

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also took to Twitter to wish "happy Holi" to the community.

"Happy Holi to all my Hindu brothers & sisters. On the happy occasion of Holi, let us spread the wonderful message of peace and happiness," he wrote.

Holi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month and marks the start of spring. This year, the Hindu community across the globe is celebrating the national holiday on Wednesday (today).