DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Study suggests new guidelines on miscarriage surgery

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 20, 2019

Email

The findings of the study showed that administering antibiotics prior to a miscarriage surgery had a possible benefit when pelvic infection was defined by global standards. ─ Reuters/File
The findings of the study showed that administering antibiotics prior to a miscarriage surgery had a possible benefit when pelvic infection was defined by global standards. ─ Reuters/File

KARACHI: A large-scale international study suggests that use of some commonly available antibiotics prior to a miscarriage surgery could help tackle the serious complication of a pelvic infection often reported after the operation.

The trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, involved thousands of women at hospitals across four low-income and middle-income countries, including the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in Karachi, and 12 other hospitals across Malawi, Tanzania and Uganda.

The findings of the study showed that administering antibiotics prior to a miscarriage surgery had a possible benefit when pelvic infection was defined by global standards.

“Before the trial we had no idea what the right thing was to reduce the serious complication of pelvic infection. We finally now have the highest quality evidence that a single, cheap, preventative dose of two commonly available antibiotics was not only safe but also appeared to reduce pelvic infection if the infection was diagnosed using strict international criteria,” said lead researcher Dr David Lissauer of the University of Birmingham.

Infections following miscarriage surgery are more common in low-income and middle-income countries like Pakistan versus higher resource countries.

“In Pakistan, access to resources to care for women who do develop complications after a miscarriage surgery is poor. The findings of this study will lead to improved treatment outcomes for women,” said Dr Rahat Qureshi, associate professor, department of obstetrics and gynaecology at AKU, and one of the authors of the study along with Dr Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, the founding director of AKU’s Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health.

“Globally there are concerns about the irrational and widespread use of antibiotics which can fuel antibiotic resistance. This practice is rampant in Pakistan as well — which is why quality processes within our health system must be initiated to prevent infections. In addition, a balanced use of antibiotics will improve practices and reduce the risks of emergence of resistant bacteria,” she added.

Prior to this study, there were only four trials conducted on antibiotic use in women undergoing surgery for miscarriage. These trials were conducted at single centres, used different antibiotics and assessed different outcomes.

This study, however, was a multi-country, multi-centre randomised trial, the findings of which call for a reassessment of international guidelines on the use of antibiotics in miscarriage surgery.

It is important to mention here that a miscarriage is the most common complication of early pregnancy — the loss of a baby before 20 weeks. However, sometimes not all the residual pregnancy tissue is dispelled through the womb after a miscarriage and often a surgery is required to remove it. Miscarriage surgery is one of the most common surgical procedures carried out around the world.

The study’s findings have implications for global efforts to achieve targets under Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals which calls for specific measures to reduce the maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births.

The study was funded by Medical Research Council UK, Wellcome Trust and UK Aid, and led by researchers at the Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research, the Institute of Applied Health Research and the Health Economics Unit at the University of Birmingham.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 20, 2019

More tax reversals

IT is never a pretty sight to see a government bow before rackets and vested interests. That is precisely what our...
March 20, 2019

Law-abiding tenants

MANY acts of terrorism are criminal conspiracies in which a number of operatives play various roles to translate...
March 20, 2019

Plastic sea

ON March 16, curators at a wildlife museum in Davao City in the Philippines, received a call to collect a young ...
March 19, 2019

The winner is PSL

CRICKET and PSL must rank high among metaphors for the Pakistani spirit. The huge success of the fourth edition of...
March 19, 2019

PTDC motels

NEWS of the plan to close six Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation motels and restaurants has coincided with the...
Patriarchy strikes back
Updated March 19, 2019

Patriarchy strikes back

In the days since Aurat March was held, countless women have been subjected to retaliation.