FM Qureshi, Chinese VP Qishan discuss implementation of CPEC

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who met Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on day 2 of his three-day visit to China, conveyed the government's resolve towards ensuring the smooth implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

During the meeting, Qureshi conveyed Prime Minister Imran Khan's felicitations to the Chinese vice president and conveyed the premier's eagerness to attend the second Belt and Road Forum in China next month.

Vice President Qishan, in turn, expressed satisfaction at "the upward trajectory of bilateral ties" between the two countries, a Foreign Office press release stated.

The foreign minister also briefed the vice president on recent developments in the region and thanked China for playing an important role in the easing of tensions between Pakistan and China.

Qureshi and Qishan also discussed progress on CPEC, with both sides agreeing that the smooth implementation of the corridor will greatly contribute to socio-economic development of Pakistan.