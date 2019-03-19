DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 19, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FM Qureshi, Chinese VP Qishan discuss implementation of CPEC

Naveed SiddiquiMarch 19, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan. — GoP Twitter
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan. — GoP Twitter

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who met Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on day 2 of his three-day visit to China, conveyed the government's resolve towards ensuring the smooth implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

During the meeting, Qureshi conveyed Prime Minister Imran Khan's felicitations to the Chinese vice president and conveyed the premier's eagerness to attend the second Belt and Road Forum in China next month.

Vice President Qishan, in turn, expressed satisfaction at "the upward trajectory of bilateral ties" between the two countries, a Foreign Office press release stated.

The foreign minister also briefed the vice president on recent developments in the region and thanked China for playing an important role in the easing of tensions between Pakistan and China.

Qureshi and Qishan also discussed progress on CPEC, with both sides agreeing that the smooth implementation of the corridor will greatly contribute to socio-economic development of Pakistan.

CPEC
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No common destiny

No common destiny

The PML-N would not want to invite more trouble for itself by getting together with the PPP.

Editorial

March 19, 2019

The winner is PSL

CRICKET and PSL must rank high among metaphors for the Pakistani spirit. The huge success of the fourth edition of...
March 19, 2019

PTDC motels

NEWS of the plan to close six Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation motels and restaurants has coincided with the...
Patriarchy strikes back
Updated March 19, 2019

Patriarchy strikes back

In the days since Aurat March was held, countless women have been subjected to retaliation.
Jaish in the spotlight
Updated March 18, 2019

Jaish in the spotlight

IN the aftermath of the Pulwama episode, Kashmir-centric militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad has been making headlines...
March 18, 2019

Marching for change

IN August 2018, a 15-year-old Swedish girl with Asperger’s syndrome called for ‘radical action’ against ...
March 18, 2019

Data protection

SMART devices can make their users feel they have access to the world at the tips of their fingers. However, a ...