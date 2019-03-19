DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 19, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Musharraf treason case: Court mulls options for recording ex-president's statement

Haseeb BhattiMarch 19, 2019

Email

The trial has not seen much progress since Musharraf left the country in March 2016 after his name was removed from the Exit Control List. ─ Dawn/File
The trial has not seen much progress since Musharraf left the country in March 2016 after his name was removed from the Exit Control List. ─ Dawn/File

The treason trial against former dictator Pervez Musharraf remained at a standstill on Tuesday as the court sought assistance to determine whether or not the accused can record his statement via video link as per law.

The trial has not seen much progress since Musharraf left the country in March 2016 after his name was removed from the Exit Control List. He has not returned since, and is said to be suffering from Amyloidosis, a rare condition for which he has been receiving medical care. He was shifted to a hospital in Dubai last weekend after suffering a reaction from the condition.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice Tahira Safdar accepted an affidavit submitted by Musharraf's lawyer today and ordered the preparation of a questionnaire for the former president to respond to.

However, Musharraf's lawyer maintained that the former president's presence in court was essential and that his statement could not be recorded via video link.

The prosecution lawyer said that Musharraf's not recording his statement in the case should not hinder it, and that the trial should move forward.

The bench asked that assistance be provided to ascertain whether the former president could record his statement via video link within the parameters of the law.

The former dictator was indicted by the special court in March 2014 for his extra-constitutional steps and holding the Constitution in abeyance on Nov 3, 2007.

In 2018, the special court resumed proceedings in the treason case and ordered the blocking of Musharraf’s identity card and passport. However, ex-chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing a case regarding Musharraf's disqualification in the run-up to the 2018 elections had allowed him to return and restored his travel documents. The former dictator, however, did not return.

While delivering his arguments, Musharraf's lawyer said his client is ill and that the statements of eight witnesses had been recorded in his absence. The court, however, commented that the statements had been recorded in his presence.

The hearing was adjourned till March 28.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Mar 19, 2019 03:13pm

Too little, too late.

Recommend 0
Nandan Sule
Mar 19, 2019 03:49pm

When there is no intention of prosecuting someone the option is to do time-pass. There is no seriousness from the prosecutor.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No common destiny

No common destiny

The PML-N would not want to invite more trouble for itself by getting together with the PPP.

Editorial

March 19, 2019

The winner is PSL

CRICKET and PSL must rank high among metaphors for the Pakistani spirit. The huge success of the fourth edition of...
March 19, 2019

PTDC motels

NEWS of the plan to close six Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation motels and restaurants has coincided with the...
Patriarchy strikes back
Updated March 19, 2019

Patriarchy strikes back

In the days since Aurat March was held, countless women have been subjected to retaliation.
Jaish in the spotlight
Updated March 18, 2019

Jaish in the spotlight

IN the aftermath of the Pulwama episode, Kashmir-centric militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad has been making headlines...
March 18, 2019

Marching for change

IN August 2018, a 15-year-old Swedish girl with Asperger’s syndrome called for ‘radical action’ against ...
March 18, 2019

Data protection

SMART devices can make their users feel they have access to the world at the tips of their fingers. However, a ...