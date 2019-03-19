Thar coal plant begins pumping power into national grid
Engro Powergen Thar Limited's (EPTL) lignite coal power plant in Thar has started pumping 330MW of electricity generated by domestic coal into the national grid.
The first of two 330MW units of the 660MW project located in Thar Block II was tested and energised on Monday, a press release issued by the company stated.
EPTL CEO Ahsan Zafar Syed told Reuters by telephone that the company is running the plant on 100 per cent local coal. The second 330MW unit will be connected to the national grid in April, he added.
Together, the mining and power projects managed by Engro are expected to rack up a total of $1.6 billion in foreign exchange savings a year since power will be produced using indigenous coal, the press release stated.
Construction on the country's first 660MW power plant, an early harvest China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, commenced in April 2016. It was to begin generating 660MW of power by December 2018.
The EPTL power plant will utilise 3.8MTPA of coal supplied by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) as both projects achieve their commercial operations date by June 2019.
Engro claims that once the projects are running, they will rake up an average of $1.6 billion in yearly foreign exchange savings. Post-COD, the plant is expected to transmit 660MW of electricity through a 282-km long 500 kV double circuit quad-bundle transmission line from EPTL plant to Matiari.
Comments (28)
Very good news for Pakistan
Dream come to true
I assume that they have taken all necessary measures to protect the environment anyhow Congratulations to the engineers who have achieved this historical feat
Thank you Nawaz Sharif.
A sigh of relief for Pakistan.
Good but with high carbon foot print! Need green power generation sources such as nuclear energy, hydro-power and solar.
This is excellent news, If second unit gets ready for start-up by April, in total 660 MW electricity generated from this will have significant impact in reducing power shortage in summer. Many congratulations to the project team.
Is this really a good thing? Is it really a 'saving '? Is coal based power ultimately sustainable? I'm afraid that I have many reservations about this whole Thar set up. I firmly believe that in the long run we are seriously damaging our land and environment and our future generations will be the real sufferers. But it seems no one cares. Even the media has stopped thinking and questioning.
Good news for the economy - bad news for the environment.
@Ali: Yea, NS wrote a personal cheque from his account in London (full of looted money) and used that money to build the plant.
World over the coal-powered plants are shutting down. We are celebrating over it. Time to move to clean energy resources. Say no to fossil fuels.
thanks to all especially chinese government engineers and technicians especially tharis men and women to engro,sind government federal government who contributed in achieving this result.
The Gold of Sindh Coal is doing wonders for Sindh and Pakistan.It is Pakistan's turn to use Coal for Energy. That day is not far when load shedding will be thing of the past.
@Batool Nasir, Our sub-continent is anyways too coal dependent when it comes to power generation. India produces 56% of its energy through coal based plants despite being an energy surplus nation. It will definitely move towards greener sources in due course but the current need is to provide uninterrupted electricity.
Thank you Nawaz Sharif.
Coal power generation is highly detrimental to the environment and a source of emitting dangerous pollution and CO2 gasses for the environment too.
Why so few hydropower projects? Hydro is 6 paise per kwhr compared to 11 Rs per kwhr of coal. We need more dams. Thermal has never been economical.
@Ali, and Asif Zardari too.
Thank You, Nawaz Sharif, for the Power Projects and Best infrastructures like Motorways and Ring Roads.
No government except PMLN has done anything better for Pakistan. Bring them back to fulfill dream of becoming progressive Asian Tiger
can you kindly confirm if that is local and 100% local coal, i understand this coal is not local and imported from south africa, reason given was the cost ... i really am happy if its local coal, please confirm
People criticizing Thar coal should realize that Pakistan is already facing the detrimental effects of coal usage by China and India. Why not use our own coal, as long as it does not exceed 20.0% of overall energy mix. This way we will use our own resource, create jobs and importantly provide electricity. Renewables should also be in the mix and eventually all these power sources should compete with each other.
Prices going up not down, common man is miserable, dont care about details, electricity prices should be halved . .. IK is only increasing prices and burden on businesses and people
Let's give credit to who deserves it, which seems to be NS and the previous government... Wonderful job!!
Way to progress. MashAllah. Great going..
Great work PTI for completing the project to the end.
This project is already helping the Tharis. Now is the time to ensure that the people of Thar are provided with all opportunities for education, health and employment. Provision of water and electricity must be a priority for all Tharis living within 50 miles of the coal mines and power plant.
@Ahmad, Do not just look at the 'electric power' only. Look beyond, at all other aspects before calling it good.