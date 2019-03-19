Pakistani, Indian officials agree to present survey reports to governments for Kartarpur corridor development
Technical experts from India and Pakistan met on Tuesday at the proposed zero points to discuss and finalise the development of the Kartarpur Corridor, which is to be opened to Sikh pilgrims this year to commemorate Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary, a statement by the Foreign Office said.
During talks held in Attari on March 14, it had been decided that technical experts from both sides would hold further discussions on March 19. In connection with the same, a meeting was held today in Indian Punjab's Dera Baba Nanak town which was attended by engineers and various technical experts from both sides.
According to the statement, the meeting was held "in a positive and constructive environment" during which both countries agreed upon presenting surveys and maps for border fencing and developmental work on the Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib corridor to their respective governments.
"Both sides jointly surveyed the coordinates of the Zero Point and discussed the technical details, including Finished Road Level, High Flood level etc. The two sides agreed on some technical aspects/details and expressed the hope to finalise the other modalities at the earliest," read the statement.
After a review of the survey reports, crossing points for the corridor will be decided and the next round of discussions will then take place at Wagah on April 2.
On the Indian side, Dera Baba Nanak has been declared the zero point which will be considered an international border. Work is underway for the construction of the zero point on 50 acres of land.
The groundbreaking of the project on the Pakistani side was performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Kartarpur Sahib on Nov 28, 2018.
After a bit of wrangling over the venue of talks on the Kartarpur Corridor Accord, Pakistan and India had agreed in principle in February on reciprocal visits of officials for negotiating and finalising the agreement, with a Pakistani delegation travelling to Delhi on March 14 for initiating the process, and India reciprocating with a visit to Pakistan at Wagah border on April 2.
In January, Pakistan had shared its draft of Kartarpur Corridor Accord with India and invited its delegation for a visit for negotiating the document, which would govern operations of the corridor meant to provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the gurdwara.
India, however, instead of accepting the proposal on that occasion, insisted on hosting the meeting and asked Pakistani officials to visit Delhi either on Feb 26 or March 7. Although the counter-proposals from Islamabad and Delhi had given the impression of a sort of standoff on the issue, Islamabad had, instead of reacting to the position taken by India in response to its original suggestion, vowed to “take the process forward”.
In addition to the official-level talks, India had also proposed technical discussions on the corridor.
On March 14, a Pakistani delegation crossed over to India at Wagah to negotiate the mechanisms that will govern the operations of the Kartarpur Corridor.
At the meeting held between Pakistan and India at Amritsar's Attari Complex, the two sides had agreed to speed up work towards the opening of Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims in visiting their holy sites on both sides of the border.
The hope is to provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib — a small town in Narowal, 4 kilometres from the Pakistan-India border, where Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.
China welcomes Kartarpur meeting
China has welcomed the meeting between Pakistani and Indian officials to finalise modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor, Radio Pakistan reported.
During a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang expressed hope that progress on the matter would help to further ease tensions between India and Pakistan and improve the regional situation.
Geng urged both sides to continue to demonstrate goodwill to settle differences through dialogue and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.
Pakistan is opening up her territory for Indians and it is the Indians who has issues with this? Go figure!
Will be interesting to see India downplay this meeting
Not going to work, Pakistan will propose to give conditional access which India will not accept.
Both side should agree visa free and easy, safe and secure access of pilgrims of either sides across the border, in maximum of pilgrims as possible and some hike in no during the festival days of Sikhism. Both sides also must ensure a secure way to scrutinize the pilgrims passing over the sides so that no rogue elements of either side of border can benefit this goodwill to break down the initiative.
Pakistan is Ready to increase religious tourism, and gave visas to some 3000 sikhs already
@Anil, Visa free access is access with no conditions. The people of the Sikh faith will have visa free access to Pakistan. In fact this applies to over 150 countries. Obliviously both sides will try and claim credit. Let them claim what they like. Its the ordinary people of the Sikh faith who will benefit.
Pakistan is as of now ready to provide access to only 500 pilgrims per day, and that too with a fee. India was asking for 5000 pilgrims per day. Hope the countries resolve the issues in the larger interests of the pilgrims.
India playing a game here, off course Pakistan need to follow it's inland policies to provide security. India must be thankful for the arrangement rather demanding more. Entry fee is important to maintain Kartarpur sb.
For India Indians first.
India is trying to put wrenches in the process by demanding unrealistic provisions like “absolutely free” access for “everyone”, 5000 per day visitors, people on foot can cross over anytime, be open 24/7. Etc etc etc. They know very well that Pakistan cannot and will not drop all their shields. They are trying to prove to Sikh community that Pakistan is not as “generous” as it is portraying itself. Hope Sikh community can see these tricks. Pakistan is doing it to make peace in the region but has to look after self safety and security also.
@Shah, At any chance easing visa for Pakistanis is not possible.If there any religious sites on the border we can start Kartarpur style corridor.Access to other cities will be restricted.